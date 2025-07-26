Asia Cup 2025 dates confirmed, UAE to host; India vs Pakistan clash on...

Eight teams will compete in the Twenty20 International (T20I) format in the 2025 edition. This is a calculated move that is perfect for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Cricket fans in Asia and elsewhere, get ready! The Asia Cup 2025 is happening, and we now have the dates. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the tournament from September 9th to 28th, 2025. This news comes straight from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi this Saturday, putting to rest weeks of rumors.

Although the UAE will host the games, India will still be the official host. This choice helps prevent political and logistical issues, particularly in light of the cricket relationship between India and Pakistan. All teams can play without any problems now that the tournament is being held in the United Arab Emirates.

"I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 in UAE," Naqvi posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. "The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket! Detailed schedule will be out soon."

Eight teams will compete in the Twenty20 International (T20I) format in the 2025 edition. This is a calculated move that is perfect for the 2026 T20 World Cup. It provides countries with an excellent chance to hone their teams and tactics in a competitive setting.

Everyone is most excited about the matches between India and Pakistan. Word is that these two major teams will be in the same group. This could mean they play each other several times – in the group stage, the Super Four, and maybe even the final. Excitement is already rising as we await the complete schedule with the precise dates for those India vs Pakistan matches. The games will most likely be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

As the BCCI completes negotiations with its business partners, the ACC is expected to make the full schedule public soon. The clock is ticking for what should be an incredible Asia Cup 2025, now that the dates and host nation have been decided.

