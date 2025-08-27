Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

Noffke noted that while Afridi won't get swing every match, his ability to challenge batsmen with pace and movement is definitely returning, making him a key threat in the upcoming Asia Cup for Pakistan and a warning to opposing teams to not take him lightly.

Indian cricket fans still remember the 2021 T20 World Cup. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler, bowled a fast set that night, breaking India's top order and causing a historic loss. Now, with the Asia Cup 2025 coming up, the idea of Afridi being strong again is worrying, especially after Pakistan's bowling coach, Ashley Noffke, said his main bowler will have a BIG impact.

Afridi has had injuries and his pace has been down since late 2023. He was even taken off the team for a short time. But, his recent games against the West Indies showed some of his old skill, which made Noffke think he's getting better. "In terms of pace, he is aware it has dropped and he has experienced a dip in form," Noffke admitted, acknowledging the rough patch. But his subsequent words were a clear warning shot: "We've started seeing more balls in the 140km/h range during the West Indies series. He's definitely on his way back, and his confidence is growing."

This is why he is a big danger, mostly against India. Afridi can swing the new ball back into right-handers fast, and his slower balls have troubled India’s top order in the past. Everyone remembers Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli getting out quickly in 2021. He also did well in the Asia Cup 2023, taking important Indian wickets again.

Noffke further emphasized Afridi's dedication, stating, "He's working on his technique and is focused on consistently hitting the stumps, which is his primary threat, especially with the new ball."

The coach thinks Afridi will soon bowl over 150 km/h all the time. For India, they need to get ready for a possibly strong Shaheen, a bowler who can destroy a batting lineup by himself. If he gets back to his best, it will make Pakistan's fast bowling even better and add something extra that could change the game. Fans are wondering if he can do as well again, and how India will play against a bowler who seems to enjoy playing against their best batters.

Pakistan squad for 2025 Asia Cup: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

