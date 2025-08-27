Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions

Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid

Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here

Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...

After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India?

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

Noffke noted that while Afridi won't get swing every match, his ability to challenge batsmen with pace and movement is definitely returning, making him a key threat in the upcoming Asia Cup for Pakistan and a warning to opposing teams to not take him lightly.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 05:43 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian cricket fans still remember the 2021 T20 World Cup. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler, bowled a fast set that night, breaking India's top order and causing a historic loss. Now, with the Asia Cup 2025 coming up, the idea of Afridi being strong again is worrying, especially after Pakistan's bowling coach, Ashley Noffke, said his main bowler will have a BIG impact.

Afridi has had injuries and his pace has been down since late 2023. He was even taken off the team for a short time. But, his recent games against the West Indies showed some of his old skill, which made Noffke think he's getting better. "In terms of pace, he is aware it has dropped and he has experienced a dip in form," Noffke admitted, acknowledging the rough patch. But his subsequent words were a clear warning shot: "We've started seeing more balls in the 140km/h range during the West Indies series. He's definitely on his way back, and his confidence is growing."

This is why he is a big danger, mostly against India. Afridi can swing the new ball back into right-handers fast, and his slower balls have troubled India’s top order in the past. Everyone remembers Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli getting out quickly in 2021. He also did well in the Asia Cup 2023, taking important Indian wickets again.

Noffke further emphasized Afridi's dedication, stating, "He's working on his technique and is focused on consistently hitting the stumps, which is his primary threat, especially with the new ball."

The coach thinks Afridi will soon bowl over 150 km/h all the time. For India, they need to get ready for a possibly strong Shaheen, a bowler who can destroy a batting lineup by himself. If he gets back to his best, it will make Pakistan's fast bowling even better and add something extra that could change the game. Fans are wondering if he can do as well again, and how India will play against a bowler who seems to enjoy playing against their best batters.

Pakistan squad for 2025 Asia Cup: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Also read| After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions
The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions
'Your sexual act...': Payal Rohatgi slammed for 'rubbish' statement on Alia Bhatt's invasion of privacy, Redditors say 'get yourself checked'
Payal Rohatgi slammed for 'rubbish' statement on Alia Bhatt's privacy invasion
'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents after Noida dowry murder case
'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents
Mumbai to Konkan ferry: Ro-Ro service to be launched on...; know fares, timings, and more
Mumbai to Konkan ferry: Ro-Ro service to be launched on...; know fares, timings,
No helmet, no fuel: THIS state has launched new road safety campaign, check key details
No helmet, no fuel: THIS state has launched new road safety campaign
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE