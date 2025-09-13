Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh step out for a drive in their brand new Hummer, photo goes viral

Why India can’t boycott Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? BJP MP Anurag Thakur breaks silence

PM Modi's BIG message for Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki: 'Confident that she will...'

Nepal to hold parliamentary elections on March 5, announces President Ramchandra Paudel

iPhone 16 to get massive price cut in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, to be available at just Rs...

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Saim Ayub dismisses India pressure with epic one-liner ahead of blockbuster clash

FIR filed against Congress over AI video mocking PM Modi, his late mother

PM Modi's cheeky jibe at animal lovers: 'Most of them do not consider...'

Inside Farah Khan’s luxurious Udaipur getaway at Taj Fateh Prakash Palace; price of suite will surprise you

Asia Cup 2025: Bowlers, top order shine as Sri Lanka kick off campaign with 6-wicket win over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 clash at Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh posted 139/5, recovering well after early losses, but Sri Lanka's strong chase was led by Pathum Nissanka's half-century.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 11:39 PM IST

Sri Lanka put on a dominant display to overcome Bangladesh by 6 wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While chasing a modest target, the Sri Lankan batsmen exhibited a methodical approach to clinch a comfortable win and kick off their tournament journey with great momentum.

Choosing to bowl first, Sri Lanka's bowlers, spearheaded by a disciplined performance from Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera, put Bangladesh under pressure right from the start. The Bangladeshi top order faltered, losing five wickets for a mere 53 runs. An impressive 86-run partnership between Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali offered a glimmer of resistance, elevating the total to a respectable 139 for 5.

Nevertheless, the Sri Lankan chase was characterized by both control and aggression. Opener Pathum Nissanka set the pace with a stunning half-century, achieving his milestone in just 34 balls. His innings combined graceful strokeplay with strategic accumulation, and he also became the fastest Sri Lankan to reach 2000 T20I runs in the process.

Even with a few late wickets, including the dismissals of Nissanka and Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka remained in a position of strength. The solid groundwork laid by the top order ensured they consistently stayed ahead of the required run rate, and they completed the chase with relative comfort.

This victory serves as a significant boost for Sri Lanka's campaign and sends a strong message in Group B. For Bangladesh, despite the resilient partnership, the defeat places them in a challenging situation, and they must regroup swiftly for their upcoming match against Afghanistan to keep their Super Four aspirations alive.

