CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI breaks tradition, THESE five players won't travel to Dubai for continental tournament

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will kickstart its Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against the UAE in Group A. It will be followed by games against Pakistan and Oman on September 14 and 19, respectively.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 03:35 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI breaks tradition, THESE five players won't travel to Dubai for continental tournament
The BCCI has decided that the five reserve players for India's Asia Cup squad—Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel—will not be traveling to Dubai for the continental tournament. The Men in Blue are set to kick off their campaign on September 10 against the host nation, the UAE, in Group A. Following that, India will face off against their arch-rivals Pakistan and Oman in the group stage matches. The BCCI has announced a strong Indian team for this tournament, with Shubman Gill serving as the vice-captain.

According to PTI, Jaiswal, Prasidh, Sundar, Parag, and Jurel will not be accompanying the 15-member squad to Dubai for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to commence on September 9.

"No, the standby players will not be travelling with the main squad to Dubai," a BCCI source told PTI.

As per the departure plan established by the board, the players are scheduled to arrive in Dubai in groups from various cities, a change from the past when they all used to arrive in Mumbai together before departing the country.

This decision was made by the board with logistics in consideration, ensuring that the players have a comfortable travel experience.

"All the players will arrive in Dubai by September 4 evening, and the first nets session will be held on September 5 at the ICC Academy. Factoring in the logistical convenience, the players will be allowed to fly into Dubai from their respective cities," the source added.

"Obviously, a few will travel from Mumbai, but to ask some of the others to first come to Mumbai and then fly to Dubai doesn't make sense. In any case, Dubai is a short-duration flight compared to other international flights," he concluded.

Among the cricketers heading to the Asia Cup, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are competing for North Zone against East Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal that began on Thursday, while Kuldeep Yadav is representing Central Zone against North East Zone.

