Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match prediction - who will win BAN vs SL today's match, probable XIs, pitch and weather report

Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka in match number 5 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, September 13, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh is currently in excellent form in the shortest format of the game. They entered the Asia Cup following series victories against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. In their first match of the continental tournament, the Bangla Tigers triumphed over Hong Kong by seven wickets, successfully chasing a target of 144 runs in just 17 overs.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka rebounded from their series loss to Bangladesh in July by winning against Zimbabwe 2-1 in Harare earlier this month. The team, led by Charith Asalanka, has struggled with inconsistency. However, they can be a formidable side when they perform at their best. The performance of their spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, will be crucial in the tournament. Additionally, openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will need to play significant roles.

Pitch report

So far, two matches have taken place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi during the 2025 Asia Cup. The average score for the first innings is approximately 166. The pitch offers a balanced playing field, providing opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The powerplay overs will be vital for both teams, as the new ball may swing for a few overs under the lights.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather.com, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius. At the time of the match, temperatures will be at their lowest, but the excessive heat and dry conditions may pose challenges for the players. Fortunately, rain is not expected to disrupt the match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando.

Players to watch for

Bangladesh: The "Bangla Tigers" will be looking to their in-form captain Litton Das to lead the way with the bat. Their bowling attack, featuring death-over specialist Mustafizur Rahman and the new-ball threat of Tanzim Hasan Sakib, has been effective.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka's hopes will be pinned on their top-order batters, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Their spin attack, led by the crucial return of Wanindu Hasaranga and the consistency of Maheesh Theekshana, will be a major factor on the UAE pitches. The experience of Dushmantha Chameera with the new ball will also be vital.

Match Prediction

Considering their recent performance and momentum, Bangladesh seems to hold a slight advantage in this matchup. They have demonstrated greater consistency, secured a recent series victory over Sri Lanka, and have adapted well to the tournament conditions with a convincing win. Although Sri Lanka has a strong team capable of delivering match-winning displays, their recent lack of consistency renders them a more uncertain choice.

