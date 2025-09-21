Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh skipper Litton Das surpasses Shakib al Hasan to become...

In the first Super 4 game of the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh skipper Litton Kumer Das scripted history and surpassed his team's all-rounder Shakib al Hasan's major T20I record.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Kumer Das etched his name in history books after he surpassed all-rounder Shakib al Hasan to become the team's leading T20I run scorer. He achieved this feat during the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, where he scored 23 off just 16 balls, including three boundaries. In the 114 T20I and 112 innings, Litton has scored 2,556 runs at an average of 23.88, which includes 15 half-centuries. On the other hand, Shakib has 2,551 runs to his name in 129 matches, which includes 13 fifties. Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer in the T20I with 4,231 runs, including five centuries and 32 half-centuries.

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 match

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the Toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka. Batting first, the batters of the island nation posted 168 runs on board in 20 overs after losing seven wickets. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman picked three wickets and Mahedi Hasan scalped two.

Chasing 169, Litton and Saif Hassan gave stability to the Bangladesh innings in the beginning. Towards the end, Bangladesh fell into a tricky spot, from 159/3 to 168/6 in 19.4 overs, but Shamim Hossain and Nasum Ahmed took Bangla Tigers to a win with 4 wickets with one ball to spare.

Meanwhile, Team India is set to lock horns with Pakistan in the second Super 4 game, set to be played tonight in Dubai. Bangladesh will next face India in the Super 4 on September 24 and Pakistan the next day. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played on September 28.