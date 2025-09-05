Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra gives BIG statement on India vs Pakistan clash, says 'even legends....'

While the Indian government has given its approval for the team to participate in multinational events against Pakistan, the debate over whether the matches should happen continues to be a point of contention among fans and former players.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 07:38 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra gives BIG statement on India vs Pakistan clash, says 'even legends....'
Amit Mishra, a seasoned leg-spinner, gave his thoughts on the India versus Pakistan game in the upcoming Asia Cup on September 14. The debate around India playing Pakistan in the event comes from the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 tourists on April 22. India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the attack and break up the terror groups near the Line of Control and inside Pakistan. This made the already strained relationship between the two countries worse.

Because of the terror attack, the India Champions chose not to play against the Pakistan Champions twice during the World Championship of Legends (WCL). After the first game was called off, the India Champions were supposed to play the Pakistan Champions in the semi-finals.

Still, the team decided to withdraw from the match. As a result, Pakistan moved on to the final but lost to South Africa. Manoj Tiwary, a former cricketer, has said that India should boycott the game. Mishra thinks that any decision about the match will be what's best for the nation.

"Look, when we are playing cricket for India, our countrymen are connected to us as their emotions are connected to us. Even the India legends said that they won't play. Then Pakistan reached the finals and lost the title. Every cricketer is connected to their county. They are connected to their fans. Just like everyone loves their country, we also love our country, and whatever decision will be taken, it will be in the interest of the country," Mishra said while speaking to ANI.

India declined to cross the border and participate in the Champions Trophy held in Pakistan. Consequently, India played all its matches at a neutral venue in Dubai and ultimately secured the title with a decisive win over New Zealand in the final.

In the forthcoming Asia Cup, India is positioned in Group A with the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. India will kick off its campaign on September 10 against the UAE. On September 14, India will face its long-standing rival Pakistan and conclude the group stage against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

