Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, pins hopes on India, comes under attacks

Salman Khan shot his first ad when he was just 15, swam shirtless in shark-infested waters; watch vintage Campa Cold ad here

'Too successful to qualify': Indian applicant shares experience of F-1 visa rejection in US

'It was tough for...': Kuldeep Yadav breaks silence on national team snubs after Asia Cup heroics vs UAE

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: Dinner secrets to steal from Bollywood’s fittest stars

Not one British person": US traveller claims all staff were Indian at London airport, internet reacts

Why 9/11 is also historical in the world of cricket, know 4 special events

Viral video: Manoj Bajpayee left embarassed as Anurag Kashyap, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma rush to touch his feet

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma scripts T20I history, achieves what Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli never did

PK 2, Ra.One 2 and more Bollywood sequels fans were excited for that never happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, pins hopes on India, comes under attacks

Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, says...

Salman Khan shot his first ad when he was just 15, swam shirtless in shark-infested waters; watch vintage Campa Cold ad here

Salman Khan shot his first ad when he was just 15, watch vintage Campa Cola ad

'Too successful to qualify': Indian applicant shares experience of F-1 visa rejection in US

'Too successful to qualify': Indian applicant shares experience of F-1 visa reje

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma scripts T20I history, achieves what Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli never did

Abhishek Sharma's strike rate of 193.84 in T20Is with over 500 runs also stands out as one of the highest among Indian batsmen, showcasing his aggressive and impactful style of batting that redefines India's approach in the shortest format.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 04:09 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma scripts T20I history, achieves what Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli never did
Courtesy: X/BCCI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India commenced their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a resounding victory in their opening match against the hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), triumphing by 9 wickets with an impressive 93 balls remaining. The Indian bowlers dismantled the UAE batting lineup, bowling them out for a mere 57 runs—the lowest total ever recorded against India in T20I history. In a remarkable display of batting prowess, India chased down the target in just 4.3 overs, with Abhishek Sharma delivering a brief yet explosive innings that set the tone for the chase.

Sharma made history by hitting a six off the very first ball of the second innings, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat in a T20I match. This remarkable accomplishment places him among an elite group of only four Indians who have hit a six off the first ball of a T20I innings, joining the ranks of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson.

The list of Indians who have hit a six off the first ball of a T20I innings is as follows:

- Rohit Sharma off Adil Rashid (ENG), Ahmedabad 2021

- Yashasvi Jaiswal off Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Harare 2024

- Sanju Samson off Jofra Archer (ENG), Wankhede 2025

- Abhishek Sharma off Haider Ali (UAE), Dubai 2025

In his innings, Sharma scored 30 runs off just 16 balls, featuring two fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Junaid Siddique.

India's victory was facilitated by a strategic decision to bowl first after winning the toss. The UAE began their innings with a promising partnership, accumulating 26 runs for the first wicket. However, the Indian bowlers quickly asserted their dominance, leading to a dramatic collapse of the UAE batting order. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the standout performer with figures of 4/7. Shivam Dube also contributed significantly with three wickets.

India completed this run chase effortlessly, thanks to the efforts of openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. They clinched victory with 93 balls to spare, marking the second-largest win in T20I cricket history.

Also read| Big blow for Pakistan? Salman Agha’s availability uncertain before Asia Cup blockbuster vs India

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After losing ODI series against South Africa, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I game
After losing ODI series against SA, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I
Apple iPhone Air: Thinnest iPhone ever, know price, features, key specifications, and everything you need to know
Apple iPhone Air: Thinnest iPhone ever, know price, features, key specifications
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 3 confirmed? Director Sukumar gives BIG update on third installment of film
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 3 confirmed? Director Sukumar says...
Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'
Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled
Pakistan EXPOSED: Large scale spying of citizens using Chinese technology, says Amnesty International
Pakistan EXPOSED: Large scale spying of citizens using Chinese technology, says
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE