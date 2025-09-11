Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma scripts T20I history, achieves what Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli never did

Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, pins hopes on India, comes under attacks
CRICKET
Abhishek Sharma's strike rate of 193.84 in T20Is with over 500 runs also stands out as one of the highest among Indian batsmen, showcasing his aggressive and impactful style of batting that redefines India's approach in the shortest format.
India commenced their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a resounding victory in their opening match against the hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), triumphing by 9 wickets with an impressive 93 balls remaining. The Indian bowlers dismantled the UAE batting lineup, bowling them out for a mere 57 runs—the lowest total ever recorded against India in T20I history. In a remarkable display of batting prowess, India chased down the target in just 4.3 overs, with Abhishek Sharma delivering a brief yet explosive innings that set the tone for the chase.
Sharma made history by hitting a six off the very first ball of the second innings, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat in a T20I match. This remarkable accomplishment places him among an elite group of only four Indians who have hit a six off the first ball of a T20I innings, joining the ranks of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson.
The list of Indians who have hit a six off the first ball of a T20I innings is as follows:
- Rohit Sharma off Adil Rashid (ENG), Ahmedabad 2021
- Yashasvi Jaiswal off Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Harare 2024
- Sanju Samson off Jofra Archer (ENG), Wankhede 2025
- Abhishek Sharma off Haider Ali (UAE), Dubai 2025
In his innings, Sharma scored 30 runs off just 16 balls, featuring two fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Junaid Siddique.
India's victory was facilitated by a strategic decision to bowl first after winning the toss. The UAE began their innings with a promising partnership, accumulating 26 runs for the first wicket. However, the Indian bowlers quickly asserted their dominance, leading to a dramatic collapse of the UAE batting order. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the standout performer with figures of 4/7. Shivam Dube also contributed significantly with three wickets.
India completed this run chase effortlessly, thanks to the efforts of openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. They clinched victory with 93 balls to spare, marking the second-largest win in T20I cricket history.
