Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma reveals REAL reason behind his heated argument with Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi, says 'didn't like them coming...', watch

Abhishek Sharma was involved in multiple arguments during the game. During the post-match presentation, Sharma explained his verbal exchange with Pakistan bowlers during the Asia Cup Super Four match. Read here to know what he exactly said.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 10:59 AM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma reveals REAL reason behind his heated argument with Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi, says 'didn't like them coming...', watch
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma opned up about his heated exchange with Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi during Super 4 mactch against Pakistan on Sunday. The star player has accused Pakistani players of making "personal attacks" on his team during the Super Four clash of the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, stating he didn't "like it at all." He added that it motivated him to perform for the Men in Blue.

Abhishek was involved in multiple arguments during the game. The first was after he hit a six against Shaheen Afridi. He was seen hurling abuses at the Pakistani pacer, though the camera didn’t show what Afridi said to him before that. Similarly, when Shubman Gill hit Haris Rauf for a boundary, Abhishek and the latter had a big argument where the umpires had to intervene.

During Pakistan's batting, Sahibzada Farhan did a "gun" celebration after completing his fifty, and during India's chase, Gill-Abhishek had heated exchanges with Pakistani bowlers, particularly Shaheen and Haris. In fact, Abhishek was seen mouthing something aggressively while starting the chase with a six on the first ball against Shaheen.

What was the real reason behind Abhishek Sharma's heated exchange with Pak players?

Speaking after the match, Abhishek said during the post-match presentation, "Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us (Pakistani bowlers) without any reason, I did not like it at all. That is why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team."

Shades of Aamer Sohail going up against Venkatesh Prasad in 1996 echoed decades later at the Dubai International Stadium after Gill had a go at Shaheen, who just turned back and walked off. On the final delivery of the third over, Gill ambled down the track and targeted extra-cover to pick up a four.

Things heated up as tempers flared on the field after the end of that shot. Gill looked at Shaheen and pointed with his hand where the ball went. The tension boiled over in the final ball of the fifth over. Gill flawlessly executed a short-arm jab to send the ball racing away for a four. After the end of the over, Abhishek and Rauf got into a fierce exchange, which forced Umpire Gazi Sohel to get involved and separate the two.

Abhishek Sharma on partnership with India's Test captain Shubman Gill 

On his partnership with Gill, a teammate in Punjab cricket since his age-group cricket days, Abhishek recalled being friends with him since school days.

"We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it, and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it. If you see someone playing like this, it's because the team supports me and they back me. That is the intent I show and I am practicing really hard and if it is my day, I am gonna win it for my team," he added.

A fiery 105-run stand between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, the vice-captain, helped India chase down the 172-run target with six wickets and seven balls in hand. India has started the Super Four stage with a win and handed them their seventh successive loss in T20Is since Virat Kohli's epic knock at Melbourne during ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

