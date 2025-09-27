Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma dethrones Mohammad Rizwan, becomes first Asian batter to achieve historic milestone

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas tease sequel in exciting video; fans say 'YRF, Maddock need to...'

The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s new startup capital

India launches ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network, becomes 5th nation to develop homegrown tech; check more details

Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'

The Social Network 2 is officially titled The Social Reckoning, this actor to play Mark Zuckerberg; sequel to release on...

West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'

Weight loss: Woman loses 35kg in 7 months by avoiding these 10 everyday foods

The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi reveals Salman Khan stopped him from making comeback in Radhe: 'I was heartbroken'

Day after Netanyahu's 'must finish job' remark at UNGA, Israeli strikes kill 38 in Gaza

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'

Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'

Yogi Adityanath's BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'

The Social Network 2 is officially titled The Social Reckoning, this actor to play Mark Zuckerberg; sequel to release on...

The Social Network 2 is titled The Social Reckoning, sequel to release on...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma dethrones Mohammad Rizwan, becomes first Asian batter to achieve historic milestone

The 25-year-old achieved the historic feat during his blistering knock against Sri Lanka in the final Super Four fixture in Dubai, decisively dethroning Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan from the top of the T20 Asia Cup record books.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 05:04 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma dethrones Mohammad Rizwan, becomes first Asian batter to achieve historic milestone
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On a balmy evening illuminated by lights at the Dubai International Stadium, a 25-year-old from Punjab ignited the cricketing scene. Abhishek Sharma, India’s emerging batting sensation, transformed a tense Asia Cup encounter against Sri Lanka into his own showcase, etching his name into the annals of history with a performance that was both powerful and poetic.

Stepping in after the early dismissal of Shubman Gill, who fell victim to a stunning delivery from Maheesh Theekshana for a mere 4 runs, Abhishek remained unfazed. Instead, he launched a counteroffensive with a confidence that has quickly become his trademark. Sri Lanka’s bowlers, spearheaded by the typically reliable Theekshana and Chameera, were left as mere spectators as Abhishek executed a precise onslaught on any delivery that was even slightly off target.

He reached his half-century in a mere 22 balls, a statistic more suited to video games than to high-stakes international cricket. By the time he was out for a spectacular 61 off just 31 balls, he had rewritten the record books.

With this innings, Abhishek Sharma became the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup, surpassing Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, who had scored 281 runs in the 2022 tournament.

Not only did Abhishek eclipse Rizwan, but he also became the first batter to exceed the 300-run threshold in a single Asia Cup T20 tournament. 

As India sets its sights on the T20 Asia Cup title, the rise of Abhishek Sharma as a dependable, aggressive, and fearless opener could be the pivotal storyline. With every match, he is evolving not just as a batsman, but as a match-winner – someone who excels under pressure and shines on the grand stage.

From the streets of Amritsar to the illustrious arena of Dubai, Abhishek Sharma is not merely approaching greatness – he has burst through the doors wide open.

Also read| IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood: BIG setback for ex-NCB officer as Delhi HC calls defamation suit…
Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan: BIG setback for ex-NCB officer as Delhi HC..
Made in Rs 56 crore, this superhit earned over Rs 100 crore, won 18 awards, hero romanced 15-year-younger actress, had steamy scenes with her, name is..
This superhit earned over Rs 100 crore, hero romanced 15-year-younger actress
PM Modi to launch development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha today
PM Modi to launch development projects worth Rs 60,000 cr in Odisha
Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in jail in Libya financing case
Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in jail
Inside Rohit Saraf's super-chic Mumbai home with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Rohit Saraf's super-chic Mumbai home with classic wood-dining set
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE