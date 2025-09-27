Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma dethrones Mohammad Rizwan, becomes first Asian batter to achieve historic milestone

The 25-year-old achieved the historic feat during his blistering knock against Sri Lanka in the final Super Four fixture in Dubai, decisively dethroning Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan from the top of the T20 Asia Cup record books.

On a balmy evening illuminated by lights at the Dubai International Stadium, a 25-year-old from Punjab ignited the cricketing scene. Abhishek Sharma, India’s emerging batting sensation, transformed a tense Asia Cup encounter against Sri Lanka into his own showcase, etching his name into the annals of history with a performance that was both powerful and poetic.

Stepping in after the early dismissal of Shubman Gill, who fell victim to a stunning delivery from Maheesh Theekshana for a mere 4 runs, Abhishek remained unfazed. Instead, he launched a counteroffensive with a confidence that has quickly become his trademark. Sri Lanka’s bowlers, spearheaded by the typically reliable Theekshana and Chameera, were left as mere spectators as Abhishek executed a precise onslaught on any delivery that was even slightly off target.

He reached his half-century in a mere 22 balls, a statistic more suited to video games than to high-stakes international cricket. By the time he was out for a spectacular 61 off just 31 balls, he had rewritten the record books.

With this innings, Abhishek Sharma became the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup, surpassing Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, who had scored 281 runs in the 2022 tournament.

Not only did Abhishek eclipse Rizwan, but he also became the first batter to exceed the 300-run threshold in a single Asia Cup T20 tournament.

As India sets its sights on the T20 Asia Cup title, the rise of Abhishek Sharma as a dependable, aggressive, and fearless opener could be the pivotal storyline. With every match, he is evolving not just as a batsman, but as a match-winner – someone who excels under pressure and shines on the grand stage.

From the streets of Amritsar to the illustrious arena of Dubai, Abhishek Sharma is not merely approaching greatness – he has burst through the doors wide open.

