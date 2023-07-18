Headlines

Asia Cup 2023 schedule to be announced on this date; details inside

Asia Cup 2023: The event will be held from August 31 to September 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

Cricket fans have been waiting for the final schedule of the Asia Cup 2023. Now, the wait has over as PCB Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, will unveil the schedule and trophy of the 2023 edition of Asia Cup in Lahore on Wednesday, July 19, reports suggest. The event will occur around 7:15 pm (local time) at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore.

Last month, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that four matches will be held in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. The event will be held from August 31 to September 17. The opening match is likely to be played in Pakistan. BCCI had clearly conveyed that it won't send its Team India to Pakistan due to the tense relations between the two countries.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will take part in the event. They will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches. India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in the other group. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, while India won the tournament the last time it was held in a 50-over format in the UAE in 2018.

