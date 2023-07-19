Headlines

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Pakistan will kick off the Asia Cup 2023 campaign in Multan on August 30.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

The Asian Cricket Council announced the complete schedule for the Asia Cup 2023, set to take place from August 30 to September 17. This prestigious tournament will feature six teams, including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, competing in the 50-over format. The matches will be held across four venues in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will kick off the Asia Cup 2023 campaign in Multan on August 30. One of the most highly anticipated matches, the clash between India and Pakistan in the group stage, will take place on September 2 in Kandy.

Out of the total matches, only four will be held in Pakistan, including a Super Four match, likely between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore.

The group stage of the Asia Cup will conclude on September 5, followed by the Super Four stage starting on September 6.

If both India and Pakistan qualify for the Super Four, their second encounter in the Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Kandy on September 10.

The final match of the Asia Cup will be held on September 17 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

During the group stages, six matches will be played, and an additional six matches will be played during the Super Four stages.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, where the top two teams from the Super Four stages will compete in the final match.

