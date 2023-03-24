Asia Cup 2023 likely to be played in Pakistan, neutral venue for IND vs PAK matches: Report

File Photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come up with a clever solution to retain the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2023, despite the BCCI's decision not to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan for the tournament. The PCB is determined to host the event and has found a way to include India in the competition.

According to ESPNcricinfo, India's matches will be played at a neutral venue, with England being one of the top contenders to host the fixtures. It's worth noting that India and Pakistan will face each other twice during the tournament, and both of these highly anticipated matches could take place in England.

The Asia Cup is fast approaching, and the excitement is palpable. While England is not in the running to host the tournament, UAE, Oman, and Sri Lanka are all strong contenders. Sri Lanka, in particular, will be entering the tournament as the defending champion, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the proceedings.

This year, the Asia Cup will return to the 50-over format, a change from the T20 format used in 2022. The previous tournament was played in this format to prepare teams for the T20 World Cup that followed shortly after. However, with a 50-over World Cup on the horizon, it makes sense to revert to the traditional format.

India emerged victorious in the last 50-over Asia Cup, held in 2018. Although the BCCI was slated to host the tournament, it was ultimately played in UAE. Nevertheless, the Indian board retained the hosting rights.

One issue that remains unresolved is whether Pakistan will participate in the ODI World Cup which will take place in India later this year. India has refused to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup, and the PCB has threatened to boycott the ICC event. The situation is still up in the air, and we will have to wait a few more months to see how it plays out.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has yet to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Asia Cup. However, sources suggest that the tournament will take place in September.

