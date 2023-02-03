Search icon
Asia Cup 2023: India unlikely to visit Pakistan, tournament may be shifted to UAE or Sri Lanka

BCCI general secretary Jay Shah is in Bahrain to attend an emergency meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023: India unlikely to visit Pakistan, tournament may be shifted to UAE or Sri Lanka
File Photo

There is little to no chance that India will travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, if sources are to be believed. The BCCI is firm in its stance that there is no possibility that the Men in Blue will go to the neighbouring country for the tournament, they added. The reports come as BCCI general secretary Jay Shah has reached Bahrain to attend an emergency meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The ACC meeting in Bahrain has been called at the behest of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi. The meeting will decide the fate of the Asia Cup 2023 and its hosting rights with Pakistan. The tournament, if it is not held in Pakistan, could be shifted to either UAE with Pakistan retaining hosting rights, or to Sri Lanka. 

Pakistan is set to host the Asia Cup in September this year. However, India has been wary of sending its cricket team across the border due to security reasons. A massive row had erupted when Jay Shah, who is also ACC chief, had said in October that India will not be travelling to Pakistan. Then PCB chief Ramiz Raja had launched an attack on Shah, accusing the ACC chief board of taking a ‘unilateral’ decision.

