Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid model gets go-ahead, this edition to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka

The tournament is scheduled to run from August 31 to September 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has recently announced its acceptance of the hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup. This means that the continental championship will be held in two countries, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The proposal for this model was put forth by the designated host, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and was accepted at a meeting of the ACC. The tournament is scheduled to run from August 31 to September 17.

The ACC meeting was chaired by its president and BCCI secretary, Jay Shah. The six teams participating in the championship have been divided into two groups, with two teams from each group proceeding to the Super Four stage. The top two teams will then compete in the final.

It is expected that India and Pakistan will be placed in the same group, ensuring potentially three highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clashes in the 13-match championship. Lahore has been selected as the venue for the Pakistan leg of the championship.

More to follow...

