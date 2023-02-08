‘Bada accha hai..’: Pakistan star’s shocking stand on BCCI vs PCB Asia Cup 2023 row

File photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are yet to resolve the ongoing conflict over the shifting of Asia Cup 2023 from Pakistan to some other venue.

It is to be noted that Pakistan is scheduled to host Asia Cup 2023 but BCCI has made it clear that Team India will not travel to Pakistan to participate in the tournament demanding that the tournament should be held at a neutral venue.

Amid the ongoing standoff between PCB and BCCI, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has made a surprising comment.

"Cricket ke liye bada accha hai, promotion of cricket ke liye bada accha hai. kaafi saal ho gye hain India aur Pakistan ke matches nahi hue. Hamein ICC ke tournament me in hi ye matches dekhne ko milte hain. Agar ye venue change hua hai, best option hai. Ismein, unko (PCB) ko maan lena chahiye. Ye cricket aur cricketers ke liye bada accha haiCricket ke liye bada accha hai, promotion of cricket ke liye bada accha hai. kaafi saal ho gye hain India aur Pakistan ke matches nahi hue. Hamein ICC ke tournament me in hi ye matches dekhne ko milte hain. Agar ye venue change hua hai, best option hai. Ismein, unko (PCB) ko maan lena chahiye. Ye cricket aur cricketers ke liye bada accha hai. (It's good for cricket. And for cricket promotion. India-Pakistan games only happen in ICC tournaments. If Asia Cup has been shifted to Dubai, then it's the best option. It's good for cricket and cricketers)," Razzaq told Geo Super, striking a pragmatic tone.

When asked if the ICC should ban India from hosting international tournaments because of their stand over Asia cup, Razzaq said, "It doesn't happen like this. This has been on for years. If the two boards sit across the table and chat, it would be great. Both boards should solve this issue.”