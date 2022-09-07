Asia Cup 2022: Urvashi Rautela trolled brutally for her romantic reel featuring Pakistan's Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah, Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was among the celebrities who attended both the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup games in Dubai. Ever since her public feud with Rishabh Pant, Rautela has been in the limelight. However, the actress was on the receiving end of some incessant trolling after India lost to Pakistan in the Super 4 clash on Sunday.

Now, the actress has again dominated the headlines for all the wrong reasons once again. Recently, Urvashi shared a romantic reel featuring Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah on her Instagram handle, after which she was brutally trolled by fans.

The video is going viral all over social media. In the clip, which appears to be a fan edit the pair are looking at each other and blushing. The visual has been synchronised in such a manner. The visuals belong to India and Pakistan's first match in Asia Cup in August.

Check how fans reacted to Urvashi's viral reel featuring Naseem Shah:

Everything is temporary but Indian girls having crush on Pakistani boys is permanent #UrvashiRautela | #NaseemShah pic.twitter.com/vnA5dBysB7 — Adv. Mian Omer(@Iam_Mian) September 6, 2022

In the lead-up to Asia Cup 2022, Urvashi Rautela made sensational claims that a certain 'RP' came to meet her, after which the pair had a public feud.

In her interview, the actress claimed that a certain 'RP' came to meet her during an event in New Delhi. He kept waiting in the hotel lobby and the meeting didn't take place as Urvashi dozed off only to wake up to "16-17 missed calls." Following the actress' claims, Pant hit back at her via his Instagram story in which he had written, "Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them“#merapichachorhobehen."