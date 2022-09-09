Asia Cup Super 4 points table: Know where Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan finished

Asia Cup Super 4 points table

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Friday to close out the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage on a high. Dasun Shanak's side have now won four games back-to-back after losing their first match to Afghanistan.

Interestingly, all of their wins have come while chasing, so they will certainly fancy their chance against Pakistan in the final on Sunday, September 11.

Sri Lanka finished at the top of Asia Cup Super 4 points table, after beating Pakistan by 5 wickets on Friday in Dubai, winning all three of their Super 4 matches. Pakistan remained in second place, with 4 points, having beaten India and Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma's men also overcame Mohammad Nabi's side on Thursday which opened their account in the Super 4 stage, as they finished third with just two points. Afghanistan began their tournament well, but they couldn't win a single match in the Super 4 stage and finished fourth.

Asia Cup 2022 Super-4 Points Table.

Sri Lanka won all three games Super4.

Sri Lanka - 6 Points

Pakistan - 4 Points

India - 2 Points

Afghanistan - 0 Point#LKA #SriLanka #AsiaCupT20 #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/3Gn6M30d64 September 9, 2022

The final of this year's edition will take place at the Dubai International Stadium with five-time champs Sri Lanka hoping to move one step closer to India's record of seven titles at the Asia Cup.

Pakistan meanwhile have won the coveted trophy just twice so they still have a long way to go, but Babar Azam's men certainly have the firepower in their ranks to trump any opponent on their day.