Its official! Asia Cup 2022 shifted to UAE from Sri Lanka, tournament to kick-off on August 27

Amid the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup 2022 has been officially shifted to the UAE, confirmed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 06:51 AM IST

Asia Cup 2022 has been shifted to the UAE

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the island nation had recently suggested about its inability to host the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022, which has now been officially shifted to the UAE, as confirmed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday. 

Despite the change in venue, the tournament is scheduled to begin as originally planned, from August 27 to September 11. Asia Cup 2022 had earlier been postponed owing to the Covid-pandemic, however, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board had hinted that they won't be able to host the tournament, amid its ongoing economic conditions. 

Thus, after 2018, the Asia Cup will be played once again, and the upcoming edition will be in a T20I based-format, which would help the Asian sides prepare for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup in Australia later this year. 

"The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is eagerly looking forward to conducting its much-awaited Asia Cup tournament from August 27th to September 11th, 2022, as scheduled. However, considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to the UAE," said a statement from ACC.

The ACC is mindful of the passionate Sri Lankan fans, hence the final decision to change the venue has been very difficult but has been one that was deemed necessary.

However, the thoughts of all ACC members remain in solidarity with the cricket-loving nation of Sri Lanka. 

Jay Shah, President, ACC said: "Every effort was made to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the decision to shift the venue to the UAE was taken after much deliberation. The UAE will be the new venue while Sri Lanka will continue to retain hosting rights. This edition of the Asia Cup is extremely important as it will help Asian nations prepare for the ICC World Cup, and I thank the SLC and the Emirates Cricket Board for their understanding and cooperation."

Shammi Silva, President, SLC said: "We were really looking forward to hosting our Asian neighbours in Sri Lanka for the much-anticipated Asia Cup. While I fully stand by the ACC`s decision to shift the Asia Cup to UAE considering the current context and the magnitude of the event, Sri Lanka Cricket will work closely with the ACC and Emirates Cricket Board to ensure that we still have an exciting edition of the Asia Cup."

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice-Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board: "The Emirates Cricket Board takes great pride in UAE being named the new venue for the Asia Cup. The ECB is always ready to help fellow Member Boards and the ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket have our full support. We have the required infrastructure in place and look forward to welcoming the teams to the UAE."

With inputs from ANI

