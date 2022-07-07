Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma's India to face Babar Azam's Pakistan on THIS date

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan to take place on August 28

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit Sharma's India will face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, which will be the two sides' first meeting since last year's T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka is scheduled to host the Asia Cup 2022 from August 27 to September 11.

This year's edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, just like 2016. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Asia Cup will serve as the perfect preparation for all the participating sides to finalise their squads ahead of the all-important spectacle Down Under.

Record title holders of the Asia Cup, and winners of the past two editions, Team India will hope to retain the coveted trophy, especially since this would be the first time, Asia Cup will be played since 2018.

Despite the economic conditions of Sri Lanka, the country's apex cricket body has shown willingness to stay on the hosts, and even though the official schedule for the tournament hasn't been released so far, as per multiple reports, the highly anticipated battle royal between India vs Pakistan will take place on August 28.

The two nations and arch-rivals are scheduled to face off at the T20 World Cup 2022 as well, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, however, before that, the Asia Cup clash will provide both sides with an opportunity to fine-tune their sides before World Cup.

The last time Babar Azam's Pakistan met India, the Men in Blue were led by Virat Kohli although it was the Men in Green who ended India's winning streak over Pakistan by picking up their first win in World Cups against their neighbours.

In that sense, the Asia Cup clash becomes all the more important for India as they will be looking to avenge last year's loss, and retain the Asia Cup title.