Asia Cup 2022 Ind vs Pak: Coach Rahul Dravid to join team India in UAE ahead of Pak clash; VVS Laxman set to depart

Dravid has been on the road for nine-and-half months and for five series since he took over last November.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

File Photo

Head coach Rahul Dravid is expected to join the group before India's much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan. The former India captain, who is slated to arrive in Dubai Saturday night, will be in the dressing room during the match against the archrivals.

VVS Laxman, who was named interim coach in Dravid's absence, will return home. His return flight is scheduled for Saturday night, and he will not be with the team for their tournament opening on Sunday. 

"Mr. Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain Mr. KL Rahul, Mr. Deepak Hooda and Mr. Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said on Laxman's arrival in Dubai from Harare while naming him the interim coach.

"Mr Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team's preparation in the absence of Mr Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's departure to the UAE. Mr Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," the BCCI had said.

The BCCI had given a few days’ break to Dravid and Laxman had coached the Indian team on their tour of Zimbabwe. Rahul’s support staff members Vikram Rathour, the batting coach, and Mhambrey, the bowling coach, were rested for the tour of Zimbabwe. Laxman was assisted by the former leg spinner Sairaj Bahutule and Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

The temporary plans were made because it was thought that Dravid would be gone for at least a week. However, it is believed that the former captain recovered quickly.

