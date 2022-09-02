Search icon
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beats Hong Kong by 155 runs, sets up super 4 clash with India on Sunday

Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by a margin of 155 runs as Shahdab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan clinched 7 wickets between each other in 5 overs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

Shadab khan and Mohammad Nawaz

Blown away by pace, ripped apart by spin, Hong Kong was rolled over for 38. It's Pakistan's biggest T20I win, and there were a bunch of other records as well that Hong Kong wouldn't want to know about. Just took 64 balls for Pakistan to wrap this innings up after putting 193 on the board earlier in the evening.

READ: David Warner clarifies comment on Kohli's post on Anushka Sharma, Virat shuts trolls with a class reply

Rizwan and Zaman set the stage before Khushdil came in with the fireworks, and then Naseem, Shadab, and Nawaz just toyed with the opposition. Hong Kong showed some fight against India the other day chasing a near-identical target but was a very different story in Sharjah.

It's Pakistan's biggest T20I win and what a way to go into the clash with India that's confirmed now for Sunday. 

Pakistan have a template in T20Is that is a bit different that other teams in international cricket right now. They like to keep wickets in hand and their top 3 batters try to bat without taking much risks in the first 10 overs and then they try to explode from there. They did exactly that in this game as Rizwan along with Fakhar Zaman steadied the ship after losing an early wicket.

They then smashed Hong Kong bowlers all over the park in the last five overs. They posted over 190 and then their dangerous bowling attack was too good for Hong Kong batters. Naseem Shah again was brilliant with the new ball and got two early wickets. Babar Azam then kept changing his bowlers and when spinners came into the attack, Hong Kong had no answers.

READ: Mohammed Rizwan's 78 and Khushdil Shah's fiery 35 in 15 deliveries powers Pakistan to 193 against Hong Kong  

Shadab Khan finished with four wickets and Mohammad Nawaz also enjoyed himself and took 3 wickets in the end. Overall, a dominating performance and they would look to continue the same in the Super Four now.

 

