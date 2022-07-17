Asia Cup 2022: Tournament likely to be shifted to UAE amid Sri Lanka crisis

Asia Cup 2022 could see a shift in venue

Conditions in Sri Lanka seem to not improve and despite the cricket games they have been hosting, doubts about them being able to handle the Asia Cup 2022 have been going around. The tournament now could see a shift in a venue in the aftermath of the political unrest in the Island nation.

Sri Lanka has said they are confident to stage the six-team event despite the unrest, however, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as one of the frontrunners to host the event.

According to recent reports, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have begun considering an alternative route with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

The six-team event is slated to be played from August 27 to September 11. Countries namely Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and UAE will be playing the Qualifier before the main event which will involve Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the Qualifier topper.

"In such a scenario, it is being felt that hosting the championship is not appropriate," a member of the ACC said, according to Cricbuzz.

Talking about Sri Lanka, they successfully hosted Australia for an all-format tour and also are currently hosting Pakistan for two Tests. They even had the Indian women's cricket team visit the Island for an ODI series.