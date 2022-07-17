Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Asia Cup 2022: Tournament likely to be shifted to UAE amid Sri Lanka crisis

Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, UAE will be playing the Qualifier before the main event against Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

Asia Cup 2022: Tournament likely to be shifted to UAE amid Sri Lanka crisis
Asia Cup 2022 could see a shift in venue

Conditions in Sri Lanka seem to not improve and despite the cricket games they have been hosting, doubts about them being able to handle the Asia Cup 2022 have been going around. The tournament now could see a shift in a venue in the aftermath of the political unrest in the Island nation. 

READ | Is Asia Cup being shifted to India amid turmoil in Sri Lanka? BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reacts

Sri Lanka has said they are confident to stage the six-team event despite the unrest, however, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as one of the frontrunners to host the event.

According to recent reports, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have begun considering an alternative route with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). 

The six-team event is slated to be played from August 27 to September 11. Countries namely Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and UAE will be playing the Qualifier before the main event which will involve Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the Qualifier topper.

"In such a scenario, it is being felt that hosting the championship is not appropriate," a member of the ACC said, according to Cricbuzz.

Talking about Sri Lanka, they successfully hosted Australia for an all-format tour and also are currently hosting Pakistan for two Tests. They even had the Indian women's cricket team visit the Island for an ODI series.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pakistani drone sightings near international borders in Punjab, J-K; search ops underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.