Asia Cup 2022: India needs Afghanistan to beat Pakistan, Check out head-to-head record of AFG against PAK in T20Is

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan will square off in their next match of Asia Cup 2022. The PAK vs AFG match takes place on September 7 (Wednesday) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE.

READ: After the loss against Sri Lanka, Can we still witness India vs Pakistan final in the Asia Cup 2022?

Babar Azam is the skipper of Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 while Mohammad Nabi is the skipper of Afghanistan. In their opening match of the super four round, Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Pakistan defeated India by 5 wickets.

Against India, Pakistan opted to bowl first. India smacked 181-7 on the board with a 60-run knock by Virat Kohli. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma hit 28 runs each. Later, Mohammad Rizwan slammed 71 while Mohammad Nawaz scored 42 for Pakistan to grab victory by 5 wickets in the end.

Afghanistan batted first against Sri Lanka and posted 175-6 in 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a spectacular knock of 84 runs. Later, Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis hit 35 and 36. Bhanuka Rajapaksa later scored 31 off 14 to help the team bag victory by 4 wickets.

READ: Revealed: How India can still qualify for Asia Cup 2022 final after loss to Sri Lanka?

Speaking about head to heads Afghanistan has never beaten Pakistan in any form of cricket so far. They have played 4 ODIs, two T2oIs and two games against each other in the Asia Cup so far.

Indian team would be hoping that Afghanistan opens its account and wins its first T20I game against Pakistan as it will keep India's hopes alive to qualify for the final of the tournament.

However, if Pakistan continues to keep its record against Afghanistan intact then India will be knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022.