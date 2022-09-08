Asia Cup 2022: How does the Super 4 points table read after India beat Afghanistan?

India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs to pick up first points of Asia Cup 2022

Team India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday to end their campaign on a high. The Men in Blue picked up their first 2 points as Afghanistan remain winless in the Super 4 stage. The finalists, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have both picked up 4 points each.

Sri Lanka are currently at the top of the Super 4 points table, with 4 points, having a net run rate of +0.351.

Pakistan remain in second with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.241. India remain in third but opened their account in terms of points. They ended with a net run rate of +1.607.

Afghanistan also remain in fourth, but they could not pick up any points losing all three of their Super 4 matches.

