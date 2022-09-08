Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Asia Cup 2022: How does the Super 4 points table read after India beat Afghanistan?

Team India picked up their first points in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already picked up 4 points each.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

Asia Cup 2022: How does the Super 4 points table read after India beat Afghanistan?
India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs to pick up first points of Asia Cup 2022

Team India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday to end their campaign on a high. The Men in Blue picked up their first 2 points as Afghanistan remain winless in the Super 4 stage. The finalists, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have both picked up 4 points each. 

Sri Lanka are currently at the top of the Super 4 points table, with 4 points, having a net run rate of +0.351. 

Pakistan remain in second with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.241. India remain in third but opened their account in terms of points. They ended with a net run rate of +1.607. 

READ| 'When I spoke to him yesterday..': AB de Villiers reveals his chat with Virat Kohli, praises his 'friend'

Afghanistan also remain in fourth, but they could not pick up any points losing all three of their Super 4 matches. 

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow man arrested for damaging Shani Dev idol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.