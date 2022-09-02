Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong wins the toss and opts to bowl first in the do-or-die match against Pakistan

Pakistan vs Hong Kong toss update

Hong Kong played better than many would have expected against India and now they are all set to take on Pakistan in a do-or-die match. The winner of this match will qualify for the super 4s round of Asia Cup 2022 and play a game against India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan who have already qualified for the next round.

Talking about the toss, Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan won the toss and opted to field first. He said, "We are gonna bowl again. We are very good at chasing. We are going to make sure today that we stick to our plans and execute them. Back in Hong Kong, we play on slow, low wickets. This is very similar and we also rely on the spin. We bowled well till the 13th over. Today, we have a very good plan and I am sure that the boys will do well. We are going with the same team".

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam was quoted saying,"We would have batted first. We wanted to put runs on the board and put them under pressure. We have the same team. Every match is a new match, so we'll try to play our best cricket. Our confidence is the same. It was a tight game (against India), looking forward to this game".

Playing XI of Hong Kong and Pakistan:

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani