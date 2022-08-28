Search icon
SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: Fazalhaq Farooqi stars as Afganistan lay down early marker with 8 wickets win over Sri Lanka

Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi returned bowling figures of 3-11 to help Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi recorded bowling statistics of 3-11 as Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the Asia Cup opener on Saturday.

Afghanistan chose to field and bowled Sri Lanka out for 105, a total their batsmen smashed in 10.1 overs in Dubai. Left-hander Hazratullah Zazai, unbeaten on 37, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanllah Gurbaz, who hit 40, put up 83 runs for the first wicket to extend the bowlers domination.

Afghanistan, in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have made a thumping start to their campaign in the six-nation tournament that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

Farooqi, a left-arm quick, stood out for Afghanistan after he struck with successive deliveries in the first over of the innings to send Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka trudging back to the pavilion for two and nought.

Pathum was then sent back to the pavilion by Naveen-ul-Haq. Nissanka was caught behind when the batsman reviewed the on-field call, and the third umpire upheld the decision despite no evident spike on the ultra-edge, leaving the batsman and the dressing room startled.

At that point Sri Lanka were struggling with just five runs on the board and three wickets down in the opening two overs. Danushka Gunathilaka (17) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38) attempted to hit back with a flurry of boundaries in a 20-run sixth over before spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman broke the 44-run stand.

Wickets kept tumbling with the 13th over providing two run outs, including the end of Rajapaksa while attempting a second run.

Afghanistan openers came out all guns blazing as Gurbaz smashed three fours and four sixes in his 18-ball blitz before falling to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Zazai kept up the attack with Ibrahim Zadran, who made 15 before being run out, to bring alive the Afghan supporters and silence the Sri Lankan crowd.

 

ASIA CUP 2022- POINTS TABLE
Group Team M W L Pts NRR
Group A India 0 0 0 0 0
  Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
  Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 0
Group B Afghanistan 1 1 0 2 5.176
  Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0
  Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 -5.176

 

