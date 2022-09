Avesh Khan has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 through fever

Team India pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to illness, and Deepak Chahar will replace him in India's squad. Avesh didn't play against Pakistan as well, and it seems that he won't be able to get fit before the remaining matches.

Deepak Chahar, who recently made his return after a lengthy injury layoff against Zimbabwe will be a valuable addition to the Indian squad given his all-round abilities.

More to follow..