Asia Cup 2022: After Team India, Hong Kong players groove to 'Kala Chashma' trend, video viral

Hong Kong players groove to 'Kala Chashma' viral song

After Team India defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in the ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill led the celebrations in the dressing room as the whole squad danced and celebrated by recreating the viral 'Kala Chashma' trend that's taking social media by storm.

Hong Kong players have also followed suit following their qualification to the Asia Cup, as the players were seen grooving to the 'Kala Chashma' song.

Hong Kong became the third side to join India and Pakistan in group A of Asia Cup after they remained unbeaten in the qualifier round. They defeated UAE in the final qualifier to seal their berth in the group stage.

In order to celebrate their triumph, the players of Hong Kong turned their dressing room into a dance floor as they joined the 'Kala Chashma' bandwagon.

Watch:

Hong Kong had defeated UAE by eight wickets to confirm their passage into the group stage. Earlier, they had defeated Singapore by 8 runs, and then they put up a commanding display against Kuwait as well.

Skipper Nizakat Khan was crucial in deciding the fate of the encounter against UAE, and his side will next face off against Team India on August 31, followed by their matchup against Pakistan on September 2.

The two teams from group A will progress to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, with the top two sides from Super 4, making it to the final.