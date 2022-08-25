Asia Cup 2022: After 38 years down the line, It's 8-5 in India's favour against Pakistan

Representational Image

After a nine-month break, one of the greatest rivalries in cricket is poised to resurface. Cricket fans all around the world have been kept away from the high-octane action between India and Pakistan, and the hype for the giants is enormous.

India, the defending champion, will try to defend their title and continue on the path that would lead them to the World T20I, which will be played in Australia later this year.

This year's Asia Cup will be played in a 20-over format, and all competing Asian nations will get a taste of what the World Cup may have in store for them.

This will be the first encounter between these two teams, who met in the Men's T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, where Pakistan easily defeated India by a 10-wicket margin to claim their first world cup win over the men in blue.

When it comes to the Asia Cup, Team India has the most successful record. The Indian squad now has seven Asia Cup victories to its name (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018), and they will be looking for an eighth title when they face archrivals Pakistan on August 28, 2022.

After 38 years and huge advancements in the game since Gavaskar led the Indian team to their first Asia Cup championship, Rohit Sharma and company will shortly embark on their trek to win their eighth Asia Cup trophy.

Senior players who were rested for the Zimbabwe tour, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and others, have regrouped in the United Arab Emirates to perfect their game ahead of the marquee Indo-Pak showdown.

Here's a look at India vs Pak Head to Head stat in Asia Cup History-

Matches played-14

India won- 8

Pakistan won- 5



1984 Asia Cup- India beat Pakistan by 54 runs

1988 Asia Cup- India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets

1995 Asia Cup- Pakistan beat India by 97 runs

1997 Asia Cup- Match abondoned due to rain

2000 Asia Cup- Pakistan beat India by 44 runs

2004 Asia Cup- Pakistan beat India by 59 runs

2008 Asia Cup- India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

Pakistan beat India by 8 wickets

2010 Asia Cup- India beat Pakistan by 3 wickets

2012 Asia Cup- India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets

2014 Asia Cup- Pakistan beat India by 1 wicket

2016 Asia Cup- India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

2018 Asia Cup- India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets



India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets

India is set to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener on Sunday, August 28.



India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan