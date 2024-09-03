Twitter
'Rohit is much more…': R Ashwin reveals how Team India Skipper is different from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Since Ashwin has been a part of the team when all these captains were in their prime, his insights are invaluable on how these players lead their teams

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

'Rohit is much more…': R Ashwin reveals how Team India Skipper is different from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni
Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin, in an interview, revealed how MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are different from each other in their captaincy style. Since Ashwin has been a part of the team when all these captains were in their prime, his insights are invaluable on how these players lead their teams.

Ashwin also pointed out that Rohit Sharma is the best example of a smart cricketer and a fun-loving captain. ‘Rohit is tactically very good and spends a lot of time before series or big matches analysing with the analytics teams and the coaches,’ Ashwin said. While Dhoni and Kohli were also good tactically, Rohit is more calculated in his approach and spends a lot of time in planning and preparation. “If there is any big match or series coming up, Rohit sits with the analytics team and the coach, and prepares for it, like what is the weakness of a particular batsman, what is the plan of a bowler,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin lauded Rohit for his balanced approach and the level of concern he has for his players. “He always makes the atmosphere of the team relaxed and supports the players,” he said, “If he puts a player in the XI, he supports them 100 percent. ”

This is in contrast to the aggressive leadership of Virat Kohli, who is aggressive and sets the pace for the rest of the team members.

While Rohit’s captaincy was described as tactical, MS Dhoni was praised for his stable and supportive style of leadership. “Dhoni's stability as a player is something I admired. He provides opportunities and gives players a long run.” He used the example of the development of Ravindra Jadeja.

