Ashwin Hebbar on 560-run APL season, overseas cricket and India dream: 'Every innings is directed towards ultimate goal of playing in IPL and India' | Exclusive

Ashwin Hebbar, who enjoyed a remarkable run in the Andhra Premier League, winning three consecutive Orange Caps, has now set his sights firmly on the IPL and Indian national side.

Ashwin Hebbar has built a strong record in the Andhra Premier League and finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament for the third consecutive time. After scoring a mammoth 560 runs in the 2026 edition, the Andhra batter is aiming to turn domestic success and overseas experience into an IPL opportunity and ultimately wear the Indian jersey. In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Hebbar opened up about his ambitions, cricketing journey, and his hopes of making it to the IPL and the Indian team.

Three consecutive Orange Caps and the secret behind his consistency

Three consecutive Orange Caps, which is a rare achievement in franchise cricket, and Ashwin's records show that he won the Andhra Premier League's leading run-scorer award in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Question: What has been the secret behind this remarkable consistency, and how do you keep yourself motivated to outperform your previous season?

Ashwin: To stay consistent, I’ve had to make sure I’m adding new dimensions to my game every year. That's refining my power-hitting, improving fitness and conditioning; if you see my strike rate in the last 3 to 5 seasons, it has increased every year. ​Once a season finishes, the tally resets to zero. My goal every year is simply to be a better, more complete batter than I was last season and to make match-winning contributions for my team.

Ashwin on his 560-run APL 2026 season and 42-ball century

Ashwin's 2026 APL campaign stood out for its numbers, with 560 runs in nine matches, two centuries and a 42-ball hundred.

Question: Your 2026 APL season was very special, with 560 runs in just nine matches, including two centuries and a 42-ball hundred. You also recorded a 278-run opening partnership. What was different about your approach this season, and did you always believe you could reach these milestones?

Ashwin: This season, the biggest shift was in my clarity of intent right from ball one. I focused on staying proactive during the powerplay and backing my natural stroke play. Everything just clicked during that 42-ball century—I was picking up the line early and committing fully to my shots. As for the 278-run partnership, our understanding between the wickets made a massive difference; we kept turning ones into twos and put the opposition on the back foot early. From there, we controlled the flow of the game. I’ve always believed I could play innings like that, but bringing it to life on the ground felt amazing.

32 IPL trials in 7-8 years: Ashwin Hebbar on his Delhi Capitals experience

Having been part of the Delhi Capitals setup in IPL 2022, Ashwin has had an opportunity to experience professional T20 cricket from close quarters. However, breaking into the IPL has not been easy.

Question: You were part of the Delhi Capitals' main squad during IPL 2022 after being picked for Rs 20 lakh. How did that experience shape your understanding of professional T20 cricket? Do you believe your recent performances in domestic cricket and overseas leagues have boosted your chances of another IPL opportunity? Have you attended any IPL trials for the upcoming season?

Ashwin: Being part of the Delhi Capitals setup was a huge learning curve. Sharing a dressing room with top international players and coaches opened my eyes to how elite cricketers prepare, handle high-pressure moments, and read match situations in real time. Even when you aren't playing every game, observing that standard of professionalism elevates your own approach to the sport. I have attended 32 IPL trials in my life in the last 7-8 years. Being an opener selection is merciless for an uncapped domestic player. This year, I will be playing in the middle order, as suggested by Shri Chamundeshwari Nath garu (former Ranji captain, Andhra CA), in the coming season, creating more opportunities to express my talent and knock IPL doors.

Playing cricket in England, Ireland and Kenya: Lessons for Ashwin

For those unversed, Ashwin's cricketing journey has also taken him beyond India, with stints in England, Ireland and Kenya.

Question: You have played club cricket in England, Ireland and Kenya, which have different playing conditions and cricketing cultures. What have these overseas experiences taught you as a batter, and how has playing in these competitions helped you develop your game beyond Indian domestic cricket?

Ashwin: Playing overseas is one of the best self-development tools for a batter. In England and Ireland, you face cold conditions, heavy air, and pitches with lateral seam and swing movement where you have to play late, adjust your bat speed, and respect the early overs. Beyond the technical adaptations, being an overseas professional places direct responsibility on your shoulders to deliver match-winning performances week in, week out. It builds mental independence, adaptability, and resilience—qualities that directly transfer back into Indian domestic cricket. And top of that the tedious process of cooking everyday and looking after all the household chores, living by yourself, creates a massive impact on self to elevate the idea of responsibility and the ability to manage time in life.

Ashwin Hebbar's ultimate ambition

Despite his achievements in domestic and overseas cricket, Ashwin remains focused on taking the next step in his career.

Question: You have represented Andhra Pradesh across formats and captained Vijayawada Sunshiners in the APL. What are your long-term ambitions in Indian cricket? Do you see yourself earning a regular place in the IPL and eventually representing India?

Ashwin: My long-term ambition remains crystal clear: to consistently win matches for Andhra across all formats, secure a solid role in the IPL, and ultimately earn the honor of representing India at the highest level. Every training session, fitness block, and innings on the field is directed toward that ultimate goal.