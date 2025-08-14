Twitter
CRICKET

R Ashwin exposes 'Devon Conway' imposter, reveals how he almost gave away Virat Kohli's number

Ashwin shared an astonishing story about how he nearly fell victim to a scam involving someone impersonating his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Devon Conway, and he almost ended up providing the phone number of Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli to this individual.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 05:40 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings star Ravichandran Ashwin shared a strange story from after the 2025 IPL. He was caught in a weird scam where someone pretended to be Devon Conway. He mentioned this after Rajat Patidar had something similar happen. Patidar's old SIM card was given to someone else in Chhattisgarh, and they started getting calls from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who didn't realize the new user wasn't Patidar.

    Ashwin said he got a WhatsApp message from someone acting like his CSK teammate, Devon Conway. At first, it seemed normal. They exchanged greetings and talked about MLC matches to make it seem real. Ashwin hadn't saved Conway’s number, so he thought it was really him.

    Things got strange when the person pretending to be Conway suddenly asked for Virat Kohli’s number. Ashwin, not wanting to mix things up for the real Conway, decided to give them a fake number instead.

    "After the IPL got over, one guy messaged me claiming to be Devon Conway, ‘Hi buddy, how are you?’ and I also responded that we’ll stay in touch. You’re playing in MLC; I’ll watch the games and all that talk. He then asked, ‘I’ve missed Virat Kohli’s number, can you share Virat’s number?’ I thought Why is he asking Virat’s number. I thought I should ask him, but I didn’t want Devon Conway to misunderstand. Then I picked Virat Kohli’s card and gave him a different number.

    "Once I shared it, he replied, “I’ve lost a few more numbers.’ I asked him whose numbers, he responded, 'Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.’ I got suspicious and then asked him a question, ‘I gave you a bat this year, how’s that bat?’. He said the bat is amazing, and I’ve not even gave him any bat, he lied and I blocked him instantly,” said Ashwin on his Youtube channel 'Ash ki Baat.'

    Upon discovering the scam, Ashwin subsequently verified it by looking up Conway's number in the official CSK WhatsApp group and proceeded to block the scammer's contact.

    Ashwin's prospects with CSK are significantly uncertain following widespread reports that the star spinner is considering a departure from CSK after participating in only nine matches for the franchise during the 2025 season. This comes after his return to the Men in Yellow following a decade, having been acquired for Rs. 9.75 crore in last year's mega auction.

    Also read| Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury

