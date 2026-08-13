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Ashleigh Gardner speaks out after ex-wife's cheating claims put Cricket Australia under pressure

Ashleigh Gardner has broken her silence amid allegations surrounding her former marriage as pressure continues to build on Cricket Australia. The Australian all-rounder addressed the situation publicly while asking for privacy and acknowledging the impact of the controversy.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 07:27 PM IST

Ashleigh Gardner speaks out after ex-wife's cheating claims put Cricket Australia under pressure
Ashleigh Gardner and Monica Wright (Courtesy: Instagram/@ashleigh_gardner97)
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Ashleigh Gardner, vice-captain of Australia's women's cricket team has found herself in the spotlight after her estranged wife Monica Wright made public accusations of infidelity against her. Wright didn't stop there—she called out Cricket Australia, arguing the organization should have taken action and removed Gardner from her leadership role. All this started after Wright alleged that Gardner had an affair with teammate Georgia Voll during the 2025 Women's World Cup in India.

Wright believes Gardner’s actions deserved consequences and says Cricket Australia should’ve acted. Gardner, meanwhile, kept quiet for months, but finally broke her silence last Thursday.

In an Instagram statement, Gardner asked for privacy moving forward. She thanked Cricket Australia for their support, expressing appreciation for their decision to back her as vice-captain. She also publicly apologized to Monica for hurting her.

Gardner wrote, “While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand CA had to address my relationship status given my vice-captaincy. I’m grateful to the Board for supporting me, and I plan to keep leading and supporting my teammates this season.”

She went on to acknowledge her time with Monica, apologized for the pain caused, and wished her happiness and success. Gardner closed by asking everyone to respect the privacy of those involved, saying she won’t comment further.

For context, Gardner and Wright were married in April 2025, but things soured during last year’s World Cup. Not long after Gardner moved out, Wright accused her of being involved with Voll during the tournament.

As the situation escalated, Cricket Australia issued a brief response, calling it a private matter. They emphasized that all relationships within their organization must comply with their Respect at Work policy, including conflict-of-interest procedures to uphold integrity and leadership standards.

Gardner’s Women’s Big Bash League team, the Sydney Sixers, also voiced their support for her during this difficult time.

Also read| Amit Mishra defends Gautam Gambhir amid India's Test crisis: 'Players need to take responsibility'

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