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Ashes on Indian soil? Cricket Australia floats bold plan to revive Test cricket

Cricket Australia has floated a bold proposal to stage a future Ashes series in India as a neutral venue, aiming to boost fan interest, attendance, and the commercial appeal of Test cricket. The idea has sparked widespread debate over the future of the game's oldest and most iconic rivalry.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 06:09 PM IST

Ashes on Indian soil? Cricket Australia floats bold plan to revive Test cricket
Pat Cummins and Joe Root strike a pose in front of The Ashes trophy. (Courtesy: X)
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Imagine Australia and England facing off in a Test match—only this time, the venue is India. With the traditional format of Test cricket struggling to keep up as T20 leagues grow in popularity, Cricket Australia’s CEO, Todd Greenberg, has floated the idea of an England-Australia Test on Indian soil to spark fresh interest in the longest form of the game. He made it clear the proposal isn’t on the table yet, but he’s open to it if both the England and Wales Cricket Board and India’s cricket authorities are willing to talk.

“This isn’t part of our current plans, but we’re open to new possibilities,” Greenberg told the BBC. “We have strong connections with the ECB and BCCI, and India offers real opportunities to expand the game’s reach.”

Traditionally, the Ashes—Australia and England’s iconic five-Test series—rotates between the two countries every four years. If a Test between them happens in India, it wouldn’t count as part of the Ashes, but the draw could be enormous.

Cricket Australia’s strategy to connect with Indian fans is already in motion. The opening match of their Big Bash League—Perth Scorchers vs. Melbourne Renegades—will take place in Chennai, the first time a BBL fixture hits Indian soil. Greenberg believes an Ashes Test in India would catch fire with audiences. “Tests between Australia, England, and India are thriving when some other match-ups are struggling. We have to keep finding ways to grow the format and keep fans engaged,” he said.

There’s more tradition brewing between England and Australia. In March 2027, the two teams will play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to celebrate the 150th anniversary of their rivalry. CA scheduled it as a day-night Test—an idea that’s raised some eyebrows among cricket legends. Greenberg stands by it.

“We want as many people as possible to tune in. If the match runs during the day, too many people are tied up with work or school,” he explained. “The time zone also makes pink-ball Tests a great fit for viewers in the UK. Sure, it might frustrate some traditionalists, but our goal is to put the game in front of a bigger audience.”

Also read| Asian Games 2026 cricket schedule: India vs Pakistan face-off depends on one major condition

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