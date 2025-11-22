Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test
CRICKET
England opener Zak Crawley has joined the unwanted list in the Ashes opener after being dismissed twice by Mitchell Starc.
England opener Zak Crawley once again fell to Mitchell Starc in the first over, joining the unwanted company of English openers to bag a pair of ducks in an Ashes Test. With this dismissal, Crawley has joined Trevor Bailey, Dennis Amiss, and Michael Atherton as the fourth English opener to bag a pair of ducks in an Ashes Test. Not only this, but this is also the first instance of a wicket falling before a run was scored in each of the first three innings of a Test. Crawley and Australia's Jake Weatherald were dismissed on a duck in the previous innings without a run added on the board.
In 7 Tests this year, Crawley has scored 414 runs in 12 innings with an average of 34.50, which includes one century and three half-centuries. His best score is 124.
England won the Toss and opted to bat first at Perth's Optus Stadium. Batting first, England failed to churn out big scores and were bundled out before the end of the second Session at 172. In reply, the home side also failed to put a lead on the visiting team and was bowled out for 132. On the first day of the Perth Test, a total of 19 wickets fell, 10 of England and nine of Australia.
After 22 overs in the second innings, England are 83/5 with Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith out in the middle.