FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat issued BIG statement on Hindus in Manipur, says, 'If Hindu cease to exist..., Bharat is...', WATCH

Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor' despite slight improvement in AQI

Karnataka SHOCKER: Two arrested for sharing Indian navy's 'secret' information to Pakistan through WhatsApp, Facebook

Minimoons! New post wedding therapy, know why couples are ditching honeymoon

When Amitabh Bachchan almost got Manoj Bajpayee 'killed', The Family Man actor recalls: 'I said, “I’ll die...'

Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding: Ranveer Singh makes Donald Trump Jr, his girlfriend dance to this viral song, WATCH

Inside Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana haldi ceremony: Indian women’s cricket team grooves to dhol beats with bride-to-be, Palak Muchhal gets emotional

Donald Trump jokes how he'd react if NYC-mayor elect Zohran Mamdani calls him 'fascist' in Oval Office, says, 'I would be...'

Donald Trump proposes new 28-points peace plan involving..., awaits Ukraine's approval, says 'we have a...',

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test

Ashes 2025 26 Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat issued BIG statement on Hindus in Manipur, says, 'If Hindu cease to exist..., Bharat is...', WATCH

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat issued BIG statement on Hindus in Manipur...

Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor' despite slight improvement in AQI

Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor' despite slight improvement

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test

England opener Zak Crawley has joined the unwanted list in the Ashes opener after being dismissed twice by Mitchell Starc.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test
Zak Crawley was dismissed twice on zero score in the Perth Test
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

England opener Zak Crawley once again fell to Mitchell Starc in the first over, joining the unwanted company of English openers to bag a pair of ducks in an Ashes Test. With this dismissal, Crawley has joined Trevor Bailey, Dennis Amiss, and Michael Atherton as the fourth English opener to bag a pair of ducks in an Ashes Test. Not only this, but this is also the first instance of a wicket falling before a run was scored in each of the first three innings of a Test. Crawley and Australia's Jake Weatherald were dismissed on a duck in the previous innings without a run added on the board.

In 7 Tests this year, Crawley has scored 414 runs in 12 innings with an average of 34.50, which includes one century and three half-centuries. His best score is 124.

 

AUS vs ENG, Perth Test

 

England won the Toss and opted to bat first at Perth's Optus Stadium. Batting first, England failed to churn out big scores and were bundled out before the end of the second Session at 172. In reply, the home side also failed to put a lead on the visiting team and was bowled out for 132. On the first day of the Perth Test, a total of 19 wickets fell, 10 of England and nine of Australia.

 

After 22 overs in the second innings, England are 83/5 with Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith out in the middle.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test
Ashes 2025 26 Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat issued BIG statement on Hindus in Manipur, says, 'If Hindu cease to exist..., Bharat is...', WATCH
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat issued BIG statement on Hindus in Manipur...
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor' despite slight improvement in AQI
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor' despite slight improvement
Karnataka SHOCKER: Two arrested for sharing Indian navy's 'secret' information to Pakistan through WhatsApp, Facebook
Karnataka SHOCKER: Two arrested for sharing Indian navy's 'secret' information..
Minimoons! New post wedding therapy, know why couples are ditching honeymoon
Minimoons! New post wedding therapy, know why couples are ditching honeymoon
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE