Ashes 2025-26: Usman Khawaja included in Australia's Sydney Test squad, set to address media amid retirement talks

Australia have named their squad for the Sydney Test in the Ashes 2025–26, with Usman Khawaja included despite growing retirement speculation. The veteran batter is set to address the media ahead of the match, with focus firmly on his Test future.

Australia has revealed their squad for the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025-26, scheduled for 1 January. Veteran left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja has been included in the 15-member team amidst ongoing speculation regarding his retirement. The Sydney Test is set to commence on 4 January at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Australia has already secured the Ashes with a 3-1 lead, but England enters this match following a swift victory over the Aussies in just two days during the Boxing Day Test.

Usman Khawaja set to address media amid retirement speculation

Concerns about Khawaja's future in Test cricket have intensified due to his lackluster performance in the longest format. The left-handed opener has only managed to accumulate 153 runs across three matches in the current Ashes series, with a top score of 82 achieved in Adelaide.

As widely reported, Khawaja is expected to hold a press conference on Friday, 3 January, as discussions about his retirement intensify. The 39-year-old sustained a back injury during the Perth Test and did not bat in the second innings. He subsequently missed the second Test in Brisbane but returned to the playing XI for the Adelaide Test, batting at number four while Steve Smith was sidelined due to illness.

He once again batted in the middle order during the Boxing Day Test, where he recorded scores of 29 and 0 in both innings.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan recently suggested that Khawaja should retire on his own terms, especially with the fifth and final Ashes 2025-26 Test taking place at his home ground in Sydney.

"I would say to Usman, 'Don't let them decide. You decide your destiny. When someone has been playing for so long, we've just got to let them decide. Usman has had an incredible career and not many get the chance to say goodbye on their own terms at their own venue," said Vaughan, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Steve Smith will continue to lead Australia in the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025-26, with Pat Cummins being rested to ensure he remains fresh for the T20 World Cup next month. Right-arm spinner Todd Murphy has been selected in the 15-member squad, and it will be intriguing to see if he makes it to the playing XI.

Australia aims to recover after their defeat to England within two days in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Conversely, England will strive to maintain their winning momentum and conclude what has been a disappointing Ashes series on a high note.

Australia squad for fifth Ashes Test: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

