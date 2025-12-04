FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ashes 2025-26: Steve Smith leaves Greg Chappell behind, becomes first player ever to reach monumental milestone

Steve Smith created history in the Ashes 2025-26 by surpassing Greg Chappell to become the first player ever to achieve a monumental career milestone. Smith’s remarkable feat further cements his legacy as one of the greatest batters as he continues rewriting cricket records.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

    Steve Smith made history during the second Ashes Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane. Widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen of the modern era, Smith has also established high expectations for himself in the field. On Day 1, he executed a remarkable catch of Harry Brook, achieving a significant milestone in fielding. Smith now holds the record for the most catches by a fielder against a single team in Test cricket.

    The catch of Harry Brook marked his 62nd catch as a fielder against England, surpassing the previous record held by Greg Chappell, who had 61 catches against the same team.

    Most catches as a fielder against a team

    Steve Smith - vs England 62
    Greg Chappell- vs England 61
    Ian Botham - vs Australia 57
    Allan Border - vs England 57

    Additionally, Smith is pursuing the record for the most catches in Test matches overall. Currently, he ranks third on the list with 206 catches from 121 matches, trailing only Joe Root and Rahul Dravid, who have 213 and 210 catches, respectively.

    Australia is pinning its hopes on Steve Smith, who is arguably the best batsman in the country. The team will rely on him to perform at his best when they take to the crease. Smith has gone eight innings without a century, with his last hundred scored against Sri Lanka in Galle earlier this year. However, he has demonstrated solid form, with scores of 66 against South Africa and 71 against the West Indies.

    Leading 1-0 in the series, Australia could almost secure the series with a 2-0 advantage. Smith boasts an impressive record at the Gabba, amassing 926 runs, including four centuries, at an average of 54.47. Day-night matches can be challenging due to rapidly changing conditions, which can lead to teams losing wickets in quick succession. Batsmen with strong techniques are more likely to succeed when the ball is moving, and runs from Smith would be invaluable for Australia.

    Also read| IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad create history; break legendary ODI record set by Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik

