Ashes 2025-26: Pitch rating for Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground revealed

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)'s pitch has been rated 'unsatisfactory' by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the fourth Test between Australia and England in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26. The Boxing Day Test ended within six sessions across two days, with England emerging victorious by 4 wickets. This decision was made because the pitch was deemed too favourable for bowlers, with 36 wickets falling in 142 overs and not even a single batter scoring over 50 runs in the game.

The MCG pitch has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, which will remain active for the next five years. Even the match referee, Jeff Crowe, explained that the pitch's condition favoured bowlers so much that it led to the early conclusion of the game.

''The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day, and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was 'unsatisfactory' as per the guidelines, and the venue gets one demerit point,'' ICC reported, quoting Jeff Crowe, who is the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

For those unversed, all the 36 wickets in the Boxing Day Test were taken by pacers within two days of play.

Deets about Boxing Day Test

England won the Toss and decided to bowl first at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the first innings, the Baggy Greens were bundled out for 152, courtesy of a 5-wicket haul for Josh Tongue. In reply, England batters also struggled and were bowled out for just 110.

In the second innings, the Australian batting lineup again failed to churn out a big score on the board and were bowled out for 132 runs, setting a below-par target of just 175 runs for the visitors. England chased down the target in the last Session of Day 2, registering a 4-wicket win at the iconic MCG.

(With ANI inputs)