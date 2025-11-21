FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc breaks Mohammed Shami's Optus Stadium record; creates historic first in Perth Test

Mitchell Starc produced a sensational spell at the Optus Stadium in Perth, breaking Mohammed Shami’s long-standing record and creating a historic first for the venue. His performance set a new benchmark in Tests at the stadium, marking one of the most memorable bowling efforts seen in Perth.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 03:47 PM IST

Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc breaks Mohammed Shami's Optus Stadium record; creates historic first in Perth Test
Australia is currently facing England in the opening Test of the Ashes Series 2025/26 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After winning the toss, England chose to bat first but were dismissed for just 172 runs. The standout performer was Mitchell Starc, who tore through the Australian batting lineup. He concluded the innings with impressive figures of 7/58 from 12.5 overs, claiming the wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, and Mark Wood. This performance allowed him to set a significant record.

Mitchell Starc breaks Mohammed Shami's record

Mitchell Starc has made history by becoming the first bowler to take 7 wickets in a single Test innings at the Optus Stadium in Perth. He achieved the best bowling figures ever recorded by a player in the stadium's Test history. The previous record was held by Mohammed Shami, who took 6/56 during the 2018 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Player Team Opponent Bowling Figures Year
Mitchell Starc Australia England 7/58 2025
Mohammed Shami India Australia 6/56 2018
Aamer Jamal Pakistan Australia 6/111 2023
Nathan Lyon Australia West Indies 6/128 2022
Jasprit Bumrah India Australia 5/30 2024

Mitchell Starc Reaches New Heights

Starc has now accumulated 104 wickets in Ashes history. The exceptional fast bowler is now the 21st player to surpass the 100-wicket mark in the Ashes. Notably, he has achieved these 104 wickets at a strike rate of 44.9, the lowest of any bowler in the history of this esteemed series, surpassing Glenn McGrath, who took 157 Ashes wickets at a strike rate of 46.3.

Additionally, he has become the first left-arm bowler to claim 100 wickets in Tests against England, significantly outpacing the next bowler, Mitchell Johnson, who has taken 87 wickets in Tests against England.

It is important to note that the left-arm fast bowler is tasked with spearheading the attack in the first Test, as both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are sidelined. Australia's captain Cummins and Hazlewood are out for the Ashes opener due to injuries. In Cummins' absence, Steve Smith is at the helm for the hosts.

Earlier, England's captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first in Perth. The visitors have opted for an all-pace bowling lineup, leaving no room for spinner Shoaib Bashir. Conversely, Australia has given debuts to Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett.

