Ashes 2025-26: Matthew Hayden breaks silence after Joe Root saves him from doing a 'naked run' at MCG

Matthew Hayden has finally spoken about the hilarious moment when Joe Root saved him from doing a ‘naked run’ at the MCG. Hayden recalled the light-hearted incident with humour, revealing how Root intervened just in time to spare him the embarrassing dare.

Australia is currently facing England in the second Test of the five-match Ashes Series 2026. On Day 1, despite the Australia bowlers showcasing their prowess with the pink ball, it was Joe Root who stole the spotlight by scoring his 40th Test century, marking his long-awaited first on Australian soil. Legendary Australian batter Matthew Hayden had humorously claimed that he would run around the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) naked if Root failed to secure a century in this Ashes Series. Following Root's impressive performance, Hayden became a trending topic on social media, and he has now responded to the situation.

In a video shared by 7Sports Australia, Matthew Hayden extended his congratulations to Joe Root for achieving his first century in Australia. He also humorously remarked that no one had more at stake than him if Root had not reached the hundred.

"Congratulations mate on a hundred here in Australia. Took you a while and there was no one that had more skin in the game than me, literally. I was backing you for a hundred in a good way. So congratulations, ten fifties and finally a hundred. You little ripper mate. Have a beauty and bloody enjoy it," Hayden said.

MESSAGE FROM MATTHEW HAYDEN - THIS IS GOLD...!!! pic.twitter.com/SsOeeTprqs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 4, 2025

After Mitchell Starc unsettled England at the start, Joe Root and Zak Crawley steadied the innings, with Crawley impressively scoring 76 runs. Once he was dismissed, Australia continued to take wickets, but Root remained solid at one end, ultimately scoring a remarkable century. This innings also saw Root surpass the 1000-run milestone in Test matches played on Australian soil. He now boasts a total of 1006 runs in Australia, which includes one century and nine fifties across 30 innings.

This marked Joe Root's 22nd century in the World Test Championship (WTC), making him the first player to achieve this feat. The England star has already led the WTC in terms of most centuries, and with this latest century, he has widened the gap over the second-highest, Steve Smith, who has recorded 13 centuries in the WTC.

