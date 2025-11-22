Ashes 2025-26: Joe Root creates embarrassing history, overtakes Dilip Vengsarkar to register THIS unwanted record

Joe Root endured a forgettable moment in the Ashes 2025–26 opener as he overtook Dilip Vengsarkar to claim an embarrassing, unwanted record in Test cricket. The former England captain’s milestone sparked widespread reactions, adding an unexpected twist to the high-stakes series.

Australia's Joe Root entered this match in exceptional form, pursuing Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record for the most runs scored in Test cricket. However, Root, like many of his fellow batsmen, failed to make a significant impact. In fact, he ended up setting an embarrassing record that no player would wish to achieve.

In the first Test of the Ashes, Joe Root scored 0 and 8 runs in each innings. This means he has now gone 29 innings without a century against Australia in Tests played on Australian soil. This marks the longest stretch without a Test century in Australia, surpassing the previous record held by the legendary Indian batsman Dilip Vengsarkar, who went 28 innings without a century in Australia.

England won the toss and chose to bat first, but their batting lineup faltered, resulting in a total of just 172 runs. Harry Brook was the standout performer with the bat, scoring 52 runs off 61 balls. However, it was Mitchell Starc who shone brightly, achieving career-best bowling figures of 7 for 58.

In their second innings, Australia struggled against the England bowlers as well, getting dismissed for 132 runs. Captain Ben Stokes excelled with the ball, taking five wickets.

Scott Boland claimed four wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Brendan Doggett each took three wickets, leading to England being all out for 164 runs.

Travis Head was the star of the fourth innings, scoring 123 runs and guiding Australia to chase down the target of 205 runs comfortably. Consequently, Australia secured victory by 8 wickets within just 2 days.

