FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India

Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural run to cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in...

Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test

SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share first glimpse of their newborn daughter Sipaara Khan; see pics

Delhi-NCR pollution: SC directs CAQM to shift sport competition to safer months, orders subsistence allowance for...

BIG win for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani as Adani company's Rs 13552 crore proposal gets nod for...

'I firmly believe...': Sourav Ganguly drops bombshell on Gautam Gambhir's future as India's Test coach

From Aaman Devgan to Vedang Raina: How Gen Z rising stars are redefining winter fashion with effortless

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kajol rents out Goregaon property to HDFC for whopping Rs..., will receive a huge sum of Rs... as monthly rent

Kajol rents out Goregaon property to HDFC for whopping Rs...

Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'

Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek, Riteish, Aftab film

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs Engl

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore

From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India

The Ashes 2025–26 series between Australia and England features five Test matches across Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Here’s the complete schedule, full squads, match timings in IST, and where fans in India can watch the Ashes live on TV and online.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The highly anticipated Ashes 2025 series is about to kick off this week after months of eager waiting. England's pursuit of the iconic urn commences in Perth on November 21. The last time England secured the Ashes on home soil was in 2015, and they have faced challenges in Australia since, suffering losses in 13 of their last 15 Tests played there. Australia will start the series without their captain Pat Cummins and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. Cummins has been sidelined due to a back injury, and Hazlewood's recent hamstring strain has further complicated the home team's strategy. 

Scott Boland is expected to fill one of the bowling spots, while uncapped Brendan Doggett may step in for the other. 

In the Australian batting lineup, selectors are confronted with a difficult choice. Will they select a dedicated opener to partner Usman Khawaja, such as Tasmania’s Jake Weatherald, or will they choose a makeshift option like Marnus Labuschagne, who has been in exceptional domestic form with five centuries this season? With both Cummins and Hazlewood unavailable, this could be England's prime opportunity in years to seize victory in the first Test on Australian soil. However, their preparation has not been optimal. While England managed only one warm-up match prior to the series, most Australian players participated in the Sheffield Shield. Cricketing legend Ian Botham suggests that the visitors might struggle to adapt to the bounce and pace of the pitches in Australia. 

England's bowling lineup is formidable, featuring Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, and captain Ben Stokes, all known for their speed and aggression. Six of these bowlers consistently reach speeds of 90mph or more. Stokes' experience in high-pressure situations could be crucial, potentially giving England an advantage in key moments. As the countdown to the first ball approaches, excitement builds among fans, setting the stage for an electrifying and high-stakes showdown between two of cricket's most intense rivals.

Ashes 2025-26 Schedule

1st Test: 21–25 Nov 2025 at Perth Stadium, Perth — ~07:50 a.m. IST start. 

2nd Test: 4–8 Dec 2025 at The Gabba, Brisbane (Day/Night) — ~09:30 a.m. IST start. 

3rd Test: 17–21 Dec 2025 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide — ~05:30 a.m. IST start. 

4th Test: 26–30 Dec 2025 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne — ~05:00 a.m. IST start. 

5th Test: 4–8 Jan 2026 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney — ~05:00 a.m. IST start.

Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can catch all the action of the Ashes 2025–26 Test series live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, while the livestreaming of every Australia vs England match will be available exclusively on JioHotstar.

Squads

Australia (for first Test): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope (wk), Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

Also read| Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'
Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek, Riteish, Aftab film
Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India
Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs Engl
Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural run to cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in...
Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural ru
Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test
Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before
SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work
SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000 per sq ft, Not Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, it is located in...
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000...
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE