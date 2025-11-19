Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India

The Ashes 2025–26 series between Australia and England features five Test matches across Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Here’s the complete schedule, full squads, match timings in IST, and where fans in India can watch the Ashes live on TV and online.

The highly anticipated Ashes 2025 series is about to kick off this week after months of eager waiting. England's pursuit of the iconic urn commences in Perth on November 21. The last time England secured the Ashes on home soil was in 2015, and they have faced challenges in Australia since, suffering losses in 13 of their last 15 Tests played there. Australia will start the series without their captain Pat Cummins and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. Cummins has been sidelined due to a back injury, and Hazlewood's recent hamstring strain has further complicated the home team's strategy.

Scott Boland is expected to fill one of the bowling spots, while uncapped Brendan Doggett may step in for the other.

In the Australian batting lineup, selectors are confronted with a difficult choice. Will they select a dedicated opener to partner Usman Khawaja, such as Tasmania’s Jake Weatherald, or will they choose a makeshift option like Marnus Labuschagne, who has been in exceptional domestic form with five centuries this season? With both Cummins and Hazlewood unavailable, this could be England's prime opportunity in years to seize victory in the first Test on Australian soil. However, their preparation has not been optimal. While England managed only one warm-up match prior to the series, most Australian players participated in the Sheffield Shield. Cricketing legend Ian Botham suggests that the visitors might struggle to adapt to the bounce and pace of the pitches in Australia.

England's bowling lineup is formidable, featuring Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, and captain Ben Stokes, all known for their speed and aggression. Six of these bowlers consistently reach speeds of 90mph or more. Stokes' experience in high-pressure situations could be crucial, potentially giving England an advantage in key moments. As the countdown to the first ball approaches, excitement builds among fans, setting the stage for an electrifying and high-stakes showdown between two of cricket's most intense rivals.

Ashes 2025-26 Schedule

1st Test: 21–25 Nov 2025 at Perth Stadium, Perth — ~07:50 a.m. IST start.

2nd Test: 4–8 Dec 2025 at The Gabba, Brisbane (Day/Night) — ~09:30 a.m. IST start.

3rd Test: 17–21 Dec 2025 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide — ~05:30 a.m. IST start.

4th Test: 26–30 Dec 2025 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne — ~05:00 a.m. IST start.

5th Test: 4–8 Jan 2026 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney — ~05:00 a.m. IST start.

Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can catch all the action of the Ashes 2025–26 Test series live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, while the livestreaming of every Australia vs England match will be available exclusively on JioHotstar.

Squads

Australia (for first Test): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope (wk), Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

