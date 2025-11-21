Ashes 2025-26: Brydon Carse, Marnus Labuschagne engage in ugly spat during Perth Test | WATCH

During the second Session of Day 1 of the Perth Test, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and England's Brydon Carse were seen getting into a heated spat. Watch the viral clip.

The Ashes 2025-26 began with the Perth Test on Friday, November 21. Cricket fans witnessed a lot of action at the Optus Stadium, not just with the bat and ball but also with a heated argument between players of the two sides. Yes, you read it right! After winning the Toss, England came out to bat first and were bundled out for 172, and that too within the first two Sessions of Day 1. When Australia came out to bat, the home side too struggled with the bat and lost four quick wickets. However, things got heated up in the 12th over when Brydon Carse was bowling to Marnus Labuschagne, and the latter left the ball at the last moment to avoid an edge.

After this, Carse went down to Labuschagne and said a few words, which led to a heated moment between the two. Later, the umpires intervened, and both Australian batters were spotted having a smile on their faces after the incident.

AUS vs ENG, Perth Test Day 1

Starting with the Toss, England won it and decided to bat first in Perth. However, this decision turned out to be horrible for them as they were bundled out for 172 within the second Session of Day 1, courtesy of Mitchell Starc's stellar performance with the ball. In reply, the Australian top-order batters also struggled against the visitors and lost four quick wickets: Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Usman Khawaja. Currently, Travis Head and Cameron Green are at the crease, looking to build a partnership.

However, this also didn't last long, and after Stumps of Day 1, Australia were 123/9 with Nathan Lyon and Brendan Doggett at the crease.