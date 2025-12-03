Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England pink-ball Test live on TV, online?

The Ashes 2025–26 2nd Test returns with a pink-ball day-night clash as Australia face England. Fans can watch the live action on TV and stream it online through official broadcasters. Here are the full live-streaming details, match timings, and where to watch the game worldwide.

Following Australia's successful start in the Ashes 2025-26, the two teams are preparing to clash in the second match of the series in Brisbane. Australia triumphed in the first match by eight wickets and will look to build on their lead, while England aims to bounce back with a win in this upcoming contest.

Mitchell Starc shone brightly in the previous match, taking 10 wickets across both innings. Travis Head contributed significantly with a match-winning score of 123 not out. Given his impressive performance, Head is expected to open the batting in the second match of the series.

Australia faces a significant setback ahead of the match, as Usman Khawaja has been ruled out. On the other hand, England has made one adjustment to their lineup, bringing in Will Jacks to replace Shoaib Bashir, marking Jacks' return to the team after a three-year absence.

Head-to-head record

In total, the two nations have contested 362 Test matches, with Australia holding a favorable record. Australia has secured 153 victories, while England has won 112 times, and 97 matches have ended in a draw.

Live Streaming Details

When will the Australia vs England 2nd Test take place?

The second Test of the five-match series between Australia and England will take place on Thursday, December 4 at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Where will the Australia vs England 2nd Test be held?

The second Test between Australia and England will be hosted at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Which channel will broadcast the Australia vs England 2nd Test?

The Australia vs England 2nd Test will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the Australia vs England 2nd Test?

The Australia vs England 2nd Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Squads

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Michael Neser

