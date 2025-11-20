Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?

The Ashes 2025–26 kicks off with the 1st Test in Perth, and fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to catch the action live. Here are the full live-streaming details, including when and where to watch Australia vs England on TV and online, along with broadcast timings and platform availability.

Australia and England are gearing up to launch the thrilling 2025-26 Ashes series this Friday (November 21) in Perth. The Australian team faces significant challenges as they head into the first match, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both sidelined, leaving the squad without two of their key fast bowlers. In the absence of Cummins, Steve Smith will take the helm as captain for the series.

On the other hand, England is poised to field Jofra Archer and Mark Wood together in a Test match for only the second time ever.

Despite these injury setbacks, Australia enters the contest as the favored team. Following the drawn 2023 Ashes, they have triumphed in 14 out of 18 Tests and have maintained an unbeaten streak across six consecutive home series.

Additionally, the Australians are set to introduce two new players in Perth. Jake Weatherald will open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja, while Brendan Doggett will become the first Australian fast bowler in four years to make his Test debut.

Live Streaming Details

When will the Australia vs England 1st Test match be played?

The Australia vs England 1st Test match will be played from Friday, November 21 to Tuesday, November 25.

Where will the Australia vs England 1st Test match be played?

The Australia vs England 1st Test match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will the Australia vs England 1st Test match start?

The Australia vs England 1st Test match will start at 7:50am IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of Australia vs England 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of the Australia vs England 1st Test match will be available on JioHotstar mobile app and website in India. The match will also be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Squads for 1st Test

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.

England: Ben Stokes (c) Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Mark Wood.

