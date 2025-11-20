FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...

More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...

Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?

Will BJP replace Nitish Kumar after 2027 UP Polls? Why historic 10th swearing-in may mark beginning of end?

Robert Vadra faces scrutiny again, BIG revelation in money laundering case linked to Sanjay Bhandari, he is named as...; check details

Viral video: Man's slow-motion dance moves steal spotlight at daughter’s wedding, netizens say 'dads can move mountains'

BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, IAS Ria Dabi, as she gets Rs 1 crore award for...

Aaishvary Thackeray set for intense showdown with Ahaan Panday: Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming YRF action romance promises big screen thrills

'Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma were forced out': Ex-India star drops bombshell, blames Gautam Gambhir's team atmosphere for retirements

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...

Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name

More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?

More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality triggers type 2 diabetes?

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?

The Ashes 2025–26 kicks off with the 1st Test in Perth, and fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to catch the action live. Here are the full live-streaming details, including when and where to watch Australia vs England on TV and online, along with broadcast timings and platform availability.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Australia and England are gearing up to launch the thrilling 2025-26 Ashes series this Friday (November 21) in Perth. The Australian team faces significant challenges as they head into the first match, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both sidelined, leaving the squad without two of their key fast bowlers. In the absence of Cummins, Steve Smith will take the helm as captain for the series.

On the other hand, England is poised to field Jofra Archer and Mark Wood together in a Test match for only the second time ever.

Despite these injury setbacks, Australia enters the contest as the favored team. Following the drawn 2023 Ashes, they have triumphed in 14 out of 18 Tests and have maintained an unbeaten streak across six consecutive home series.

Additionally, the Australians are set to introduce two new players in Perth. Jake Weatherald will open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja, while Brendan Doggett will become the first Australian fast bowler in four years to make his Test debut.

Live Streaming Details

When will the Australia vs England 1st Test match be played?

The Australia vs England 1st Test match will be played from Friday, November 21 to Tuesday, November 25.

Where will the Australia vs England 1st Test match be played?

The Australia vs England 1st Test match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will the Australia vs England 1st Test match start?

The Australia vs England 1st Test match will start at 7:50am IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of Australia vs England 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of the Australia vs England 1st Test match will be available on JioHotstar mobile app and website in India. The match will also be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Squads for 1st Test

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.

England: Ben Stokes (c) Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Mark Wood.

Also read| 'Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma were forced out': Ex-India star drops bombshell, blames Gautam Gambhir's team atmosphere for retirements

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...
Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name
More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?
More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality triggers type 2 diabetes?
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's
Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?
Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia
Will BJP replace Nitish Kumar after 2027 UP Polls? Why historic 10th swearing-in may mark beginning of end?
Will BJP replace Nitish after 2027 UP Polls? Why 10th swearing-in may begin end?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE