What is Cinematography Amendment Bill, passed by Rajya Sabha to curb film piracy? Know punishment under new law

Ashes 2019: Stuart Broad reaches milestone of 100 Test wickets against Australia

Broad achieved the feat on day one of the Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 04:53 PM IST

England pacer Stuart Broad reached the milestone of 100 Test wickets against Australia on Thursday.

Broad achieved the feat on day one of the Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The 33-year-old pacer scalped five wickets against Australia. He dismissed David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steven Smith, Tim Paine and James Pattinson.

Broad ended up with the bowling figures of 5-86 and by dismissing Smith, he brought up the milestone of 100 wickets.

He is the 19th bowler to reach the landmark.

Former Australian spin bowler Shane Warne holds the record for taking the maximum number of Ashes wickets (195).

Broad's team-mate James Anderson has 104 Australian wickets to his credit, but the pacer did not get a chance to add more wickets to his name in the first innings, as he left the field due to tightness in his right calf.

On day one, Australia got off to a horrendous start after opting to bat first, but Steven Smith registered his 24th Test ton to enable the side to reach 284 runs.

England came to bat and they did not lose any wicket, reaching the score of 10/0.

The Three Lions will resume their innings on Friday. 

