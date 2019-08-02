Ashes 2019: Rory Burns maiden ton helps England close in on Aussie total

Rory Burns smashed an unbeaten maiden test century as England gained the upper hand in the first Ashes test by finishing day two on 267-4, trailing Australia by just 17 runs on Friday.



Jason Roy's first Ashes innings never really got going as he was out for 10, before Joe Root benefited from a stroke of luck after a superb delivery from James Pattinson beat him and clipped the wickets but the bails did not come off.



Root and Burns went on to record the series' first-century partnership, but the England captain failed to make three figures, falling to Peter Siddle for 57, with Joe Denly (18) and Jos Buttler (5) unable to provide support.



Burns reached his century off 223 balls, following nine dot balls stuck on 99. He will resume his innings on 125 not out, alongside Ben Stokes on 38.

Umpire Aleem Dar's poor performance in the test continued when Root was incorrectly given out before lunch, with the decision overturned on review, before reaching his 42nd test 50.

Root fell shortly after, caught and bowled by Peter Siddle for 57, bringing an end to a fine partnership worth 132 runs, with Joe Denly joining Burns in the middle to keep England in a strong position heading into the evening session.

James Pattinson on the day took two very important wickets for his side with Patt Cummins and Peter Siddle picking up one wicket each.