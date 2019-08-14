Trending#

Jammu And Kashmir

UNSC

Narendra Modi

Article 370

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


Ashes 2019: Rain washes out first day of Lord's Ashes test

Not the first day England and Australia wanted at Lord's.


Lord's Cricket Ground

, PTI

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 14, 2019, 10:47 PM IST

The day one of the second Ashes test between England and Australia was called off at Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

There was a slight possibility of play in the afternoon after an entire morning of wet weather, with the umpires calling for a 3:30pm (1430 GMT) start during a dry spell.

The ground staff started working on the field to get it to playing condition but unfortunately, the rain came back again.

Fans at the ground are definitely disappointed with the grim weather forecast which is delaying the toss and a possible start of the match. 

The two sides will now start the match on Thursday and there will be an extra half-hour of play allowed on all of the remaining 4 days for the day lost.

The Aussies are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 after their marvellous 251-run win at Edgbaston.

Related Photos

'Signing off in style': Twitter gets emotional after Chris Gayle's 'final ODI' match vs India

Watch: Imran Khan admits Balakot strike took place, says India 'planning something bigger'

Australian cricket Steve Smith was the stand out performer in the first test against the new ICC World Cup champions. 

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox