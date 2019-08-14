Ashes 2019: Rain washes out first day of Lord's Ashes test

The day one of the second Ashes test between England and Australia was called off at Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

There was a slight possibility of play in the afternoon after an entire morning of wet weather, with the umpires calling for a 3:30pm (1430 GMT) start during a dry spell.

The ground staff started working on the field to get it to playing condition but unfortunately, the rain came back again.

Fans at the ground are definitely disappointed with the grim weather forecast which is delaying the toss and a possible start of the match.

The two sides will now start the match on Thursday and there will be an extra half-hour of play allowed on all of the remaining 4 days for the day lost.

The Aussies are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 after their marvellous 251-run win at Edgbaston.

Australian cricket Steve Smith was the stand out performer in the first test against the new ICC World Cup champions.