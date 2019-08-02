Ashes 2019: Joe Root gets reprieve as England make steady start to innings

England skipper Joe Root survived close-call early on as he and Rory Burns handed the side a steady start during their chase of the first Ashes Test-match at Edgbaston on Friday.

At the time, England were 71-1 and was trailing by 213 runs against Australia at lunch on day two of the series.

The ball from Pattinson came in and went past Root in a flash and on its way, it clipped the wicket but the bells stayed on miraculously. Root was given out by the on-field umpire for a caught behind, but Decision Review System(DRS) showed there was no absolutely no contact with the bat and the decision was reversed.

Jason Roy innings on the day also did not really get a proper start as he was soon was caught in the slips by Steve Smith off the bowling of James Pattinson for 10.

Root and Burns both had numerous nervous moments on the day, with Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon causing havoc, but the English duo still remains at the crease with the recent ICC World Cup champions in a good position.